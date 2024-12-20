Kumawood actor and comedian C Confion's last Instagram post was about himself celebrating his birthday with loved ones

The post has gone viral after news of his demise surfaced on December 20, 2024, sending the country in a state of mourning

Many people took to the comments section to mourn C Confion's passing and leave their condolences for his bereaved family

After news of Kumawood actor and comedian C Confion's passing took over social media, many people have taken to his recent post to leave their condolence messages.

Videos of C Confion celebrating his birthday surface on social media after his passing. Image Credit: @official_c_confion

C Confion last posted about his bday

C Confion's last post on his Instagram page before his untimely death due to an undisclosed illness was about him celebrating his birthday.

Known in private life as Bright Owusu, he shared a carousel post where the first slide was a selfie video of him flaunting his handsome look.

The second slide was the talented comedian cutting a cake with his loved ones, who stood in the background singing the birthday song.

In the caption of the carousel post, C Confion noted that it was his birthday and praised God for allowing him to celebrate his special day.

"It’s my birthday 🎂 🎁’ DEAR GOD , thank you."

Reactions to C Confion's birthday post

The comments section was filled with old messages from C Confion's fans celebrating his birthday.

Others returned to the post after his passing to leave their condolence messages and mourn his passing, made all the more tragic knowing what was to happen in his life.

rich_lamar_xr said:

"RIP hero😢."

abdulhakeemsualihu said:

"Bro 😭💔."

seniorman_layla said:

"God bless you and bless all your generations 🙏."

C Confion's funny videos and skits surface

YEN.com.gh reported that the late C Confion's funny videos and skits went viral after news of his passing emerged online.

Many Ghanaians paid tribute to the talented comic actor on social media by sharing his movies, skits and funny clips.

Many others also wrote touching tributes on social media after the passing of C Confion and tried to console his family.

