Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday, September 11

The former Juventus star played as a striker for the Old Trafford side and scored brace in the Premier League encounter

Juventus legend Marocchi explained that he is disappointed that Ronaldo rejected to play as striker for the Old Lady

Few days after making his second debut for Premier League side Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by Giancarlo Marocchi of refusing to play as a center forward at Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent three years at Juventus winning the League title before he decided to rejoin Manchester United in what was a big move for the Portuguese.

And making his second debut for the Old Trafford landlords against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11, Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines after netting brace.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: UGC

Fans of the Red Devils thought Ole Solskjaer would start Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench, but the Norwegian started him as a striker in the Premier League match and he did not disappoint.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the report on Sportbible and Juvefc, Juventus legend Giancarlo Marocchi was disappointed to have seen Cristiano Ronaldo playing as a center forward against Newcastle.

Giancarlo Marocchi's reaction

“I noticed he played a centre forward yesterday, which is something he refused to do when he was at Juventus.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an impressive 101 super goals in 134 appearances at Turin with the Old Lady under Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

The former Real Madrid forward has explained that he wants to win the Premier League title this season with Manchester United and also do well in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's speed in buildup to Newcastle game disclosed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how many would still be wondering why Man United invested hugely in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer despite his age.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved doubters wrong following the incredible fitness he displayed against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old clocked a speed of 20.2mph (32.5kmph) before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score Man United's second goal against the Magpies.

The Portuguese striker had already put the Red Devils' ahead right on the stroke of half-time before restoring the lead in the second half.

CR7 is reportedly earning close to £500,000-per-week (around N284 million) and the Portuguese showed pace and power when he outran Newcastle defenders to complete his brace.

Source: Yen