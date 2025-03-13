Kweku Smoke, in a video that went viral, got swarmed by a group of Kumasi ladies who were excited to meet him in person

The happy young ladies took the opportunity to take selfies and videos with him, with one of them, who was overwhelmed, passionately hugging him

In the comments section of the video that went viral on TikTok, many Ghanaians were pleased by how open the rapper was and admired the love and affection on display

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke was met with overwhelming love from a group of young ladies in Kumasi in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

The fans, excited to see him in person, rushed to take selfies and record videos with him. One of them, visibly emotional, hugged him tightly in excitement. Some of the ladies referred to him as a father figure.

Kweku Smoke interracts with ladies in Kumasi. Photo source: amamingle

Source: Instagram

The video has received positive reactions on social media, especially TikTok, where it was originally shared, with many praising Kweku Smoke for being approachable. Fans admired the love and excitement in the moment, describing it as a reflection of his growing popularity.

Kweku Smoke has become a household name in the Ghanaian music space after releasing several successful albums. His most recent major event, the Revival Concert, took place on December 18, 2024, at Ghud Park in Accra.

Sarkodie was among the guest performers and took a moment to acknowledge Kweku Smoke’s hard work. The award-winning rapper has supported Smoke since their 2019 collaboration Yedin and spoke about his dedication to his craft.

In an emotional moment, Kweku Smoke bowed in appreciation, and Sarkodie lifted him up in a hug. Before leaving the stage, he called Kweku Smoke the Best Rapper of the Year.

Also, Kweku Smoke’s recent album, Born In Hell, has also been a major success. Released on September 5, 2024, the project gained over a million streams on Audiomack within 24 hours.

Kweku Smoke the popular Ghanaian rapper. Photo source: kwekusmoke

Source: Instagram

Kweku Smoke and lady fans stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PRINCE🎀 KODED said:

"Wo nso woho 33f3 gidigidi (ahh nofo k3se3 WOSO!!)"

Apiyu_JNR said:

"Rydee, everywhere you go, go Smoke. get a daughter for there."

Abenarh🥰😘😇💗Dubai commented:

"I am so happy for u girls 💕big smoke."

O.T.R said:

"That Linda girl de3 see how she hug big smoke."

AMG NEYMAR commented:

"Just imagine your serious girlfriend dey have this love kind for the street preacher."

Felix adzah said:

"In my next life, I would love to be a celebrity, do you get it? If you don't get it, forget about it."

Can't.. Be!! Used wrote:

"I love him already. He’s so free!! Takes nothing to be free because life is short!!"

Kweku Smoke buys rice by the roadside

Kweku Smoke, in another video that showed his simple nature, bought oil rice from the roadside during a visit to Kofrom with his friends.

YEN.com.gh reported that in the video, the rapper and his friends parked their expensive cars by the roadside as they patronised the food.

Many people who saw the video were pleased with the rapper's down-to-earth nature.

Source: YEN.com.gh