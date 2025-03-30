Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has scored for his club Cercle Brugge in Belgium after his return from international duty

The talented midfielder, who made his Ghana debut a week ago, registered his first goal of the season in the Belgium Pro League

Agyekum received his first Black Stars invite for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers

New Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum registered his name on the scoresheet for Cercle Brugge a week after making his debut for the senior national team of Ghana.

Agyekum helped Cercle Brugge to a 2-2 draw in their Belgium Pro League game against Kortrijk on Sunday afternoon.

The former West Africa Football Academy player had cancelled an early first-half lead from the host before Brugge scored a second in the match.

Lawrence Agyekumscores first league goal in Cercle Brugge's draw at Kortrijk. Photo: Kurt Desplenter Twitter/ @Lawrence_108.

Source: Getty Images

However, in a dramatic finale to the game at the Guldonsporen Stadion, Agyekum's compatriot Francis Abu was sent off as Kortrijk levelled the game.

In a thrilling contest, Kortrijk raced into an early lead through Bram Lagae but 18 minutes later, the defender was sent off.

Brugge took advantage to level nine minutes after the break through the Ghanaian midfielder.

Thibo Somers shot Cercle Brugge into the lead ten minutes from time, but Kortrijk fought back to equalise in the 90th minute through Abdelkahar Kadir.

Agyekum's second-half strike was his first in the league this season for Cercle Brugge in 28 matches.

The 21-year-old made his Black Stars debut during the international break, coming on in the second half of the 5-0 thrashing of Chad.

Ghana debut morale-booster for Agyekum

Speaking to Ghanaian players abroad expert, Herbert Yiadom, he disclosed that playing for the Black Stars was a boost for the younger.

Lawrence Agyekum celebrates after scoring for Cercle Brugge against Kortrijk. Photo: Kurt Desplenter.

Source: Getty Images

"He is not a scorer. He is a defensive midfielder but whenever a player dons an international jersey for the first time, it comes with a renewed energy. I don't think Agyekum wants to be a one-time call-up to the Black Stars, he would want to be there consistently and the only way to do that is to get the headlines often," he told YEN.com.gh.

"It was a good goal against Kortrijk. He is a regular at the club. If he continues this way, he will be a regular I Otto Addo's squad.

"Meanwhile, you could see in his performance today, that he was energised after the trip to Ghana and he showed that in his performance. Not many players from Cercle make the national team and that is something he will carry throughout the season."

Agyekum's mother reacts to debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of new Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has expressed excitement after watching her son play for the Black Stars for the first time.

The Cercle Brugge midfielder received a late invite for the World Cup qualifiers in March and was handed his debut in the game against Chad.

Agyekum replaced Thomas Partey late in the game at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday as the Black Stars thumped Chad 5-0.

