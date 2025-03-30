2024/25 La Liga Top Scorers Chart: Lewandowski-Mbappe Pichichi Race Hottens Up

The battle for the La Liga top scorer’s crown is intensifying as Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé go head-to-head

The 2024/25 Pichichi race between Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe is one of the most talked about aspects of La Liga

Mbappe's Real Madrid form reached another level following his wonderful brace against Leganes on Saturday

The 2024/25 La Liga season continues to be exciting, especially in the coveted Pichichi race, with the pestigious trophy awarded to the league's top scorer.

As the season progresses, the battle for supremacy is becoming increasingly fierce, with standout performances from some of the best forwards in the world. Leading the charge are Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, whose thrilling contest for the title is captivating fans worldwide.

Mbappe netted a brace in 2024/25 La Liga season vs Leganes on March 29, 2025 to put pressure on Lewandowski in Pichichi race. Image credit: Photo by Angel Martinez, Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Thrilling 2024/25 La Liga top scorers chart

Alongside them, players like Ante Budimir, Raphinha, and Oihan Sancet have proven to be formidable forces in front of goal, making this year’s Pichichi race a spectacle worth following.

Check out the first five leading goal-scorers in the 2024/25 La Liga top scorers chart so far.

1. Robert Lewandowski - 23 goals

At the top of the La Liga scoring chart, Robert Lewandowski is continuing his brilliant form from the previous season. With 23 Lewandowski La Liga goals in the 2024/25 campaign, the Polish striker has shown why he is one of the best in the world. Barelona top scorer Lewandowski's movement, clinical finishing, and ability to read the game have made him an indispensable part of Barcelona’s attack.

Lewandowski of Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the La Liga match vs CA Osasuna at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 27, 2025. Image credit: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Since joining the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has adapted seamlessly to La Liga, quickly becoming the focal point of Barcelona’s offensive play. His ability to find the back of the net in almost any situation – whether it’s a poacher's finish, a header, or a long-range strike – has made him a constant threat to opposition defenses. In addition to his technical ability, Lewandowski’s leadership on the field has helped guide Barcelona through difficult moments, and his goal-scoring prowess has been a key factor in keeping the team, who play against Girona on Sunday, at the summit of the La Liga table wuith 63 points after 28 games.

2. Kylian Mbappé - 22 goals

Kylian Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid has been one of the most talked-about transfers in recent years, and the French forward is repaying the faith shown in him by the Spanish giants with some exceptional performances. His brace in Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Leganés on Saturday took him to 22 goals for the season, just one behind Lewandowski, and solidified his place as one of the top scorers in La Liga as the Lewandowski-Mbappé competition La Liga gets interesting.

Mbappé's speed, technical ability, and natural goal-scoring instinct make him a nightmare for defenders. His electric pace allows him to get behind defensive lines, while his composure in front of goal ensures he finishes chances with clinical precision as he netted an amazing Panenka penalty and a brilliant free-kick against Leganes.

With the Pichichi race heating up, Mbappé will be looking to continue his fine form and wrestle the top spot from Lewandowski. If he can maintain his consistency and contribute to his team’s success, there’s no telling how high he could finish in the scoring charts with more Kylian Mbappe La Liga goals expected in the next games.

3. Ante Budimir - 15 goals

While the focus has primarily been on the heavyweights of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ante Budimir has quietly been having an outstanding season for Osasuna. With 15 goals to his name, the Croatian striker has been a vital part of Osasuna’s attacking setup and is currently the third-highest scorer in La Liga.

Budimir's role at Osasuna cannot be understated. He is the focal point of their attack, and his ability to score from all areas of the pitch has been instrumental in his team’s strong performances this season. Whether it’s a powerful header, a composed finish from inside the box, or a long-range shot, Budimir’s ability to find the back of the net has made him a key figure for Osasuna.

4. Raphinha - 13 goals

Raphinha, Barcelona’s Brazilian winger, has been in excellent form this season, scoring 13 goals in La Liga. While Lewandowski may be the main man in Barcelona’s attack, Raphinha, who who was the subject of a heated post-match reaction of Argentina players in their recent World Cup qualifier win over Brazil, has emerged as a key contributor, adding an element of flair and creativity to the team’s offensive play.

Raphinha’s ability to cut inside from the right wing and unleash powerful shots on goal has made him a dangerous threat from wide areas. His quick feet, technical skill, and ability to link up with his teammates have made him an indispensable part of Barcelona’s attack.

5. Oihan Sancet - 13 goals

Another top goal scorers in La Liga this season is Oihan Sancet, a player who has been quietly impressing at Athletic Bilbao. He is tied with Raphinha for 4th place on the La Liga scoring chart, with 13 goals. Sancet has emerged as one of the top young talents in La Liga, showcasing his ability to score goals and influence games with his dynamic play.

Sancet’s composure in front of goal and his versatility in attack have made him a key figure for Athletic Bilbao this season as he occupies a respectable rank in the 2024/25 La Liga golden boot race. Whether playing as a central striker or in a more withdrawn role, Sancet has shown that he can be effective in various attacking positions. His ability to read the game and make intelligent runs behind defenses has allowed him to score consistently, and his overall contributions have helped Bilbao remain competitive in La Liga.

The Pichichi race between Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé is poised to captivate fans until the very last matchday, however, note that, this La Liga top scorers chart was last updated on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 4:30 AM GMT.

