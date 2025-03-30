Nigerian influencer Prince Enioluwa looked dapper in a beautiful kente ensemble for his latest photoshoot

Prince Enioluwa showed off his impressive dance moves in the viral video that has gone viral on Instagram

Some social media users have praised Nigerian influencer Prince Enioluwa for promoting Ghanaian culture and traditions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian influencer Prince Enioluwa has a profound affection for Ghana, often visiting the vibrant country to connect with local influencers and create engaging content centered around its trending foods and exhilarating activities.

As Ghanaians proudly celebrate their Heritage Month in March, the acclaimed fashion influencer seized the moment to spotlight the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture to his global audience.

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Looks Dashing In a Classy Kente Ensemble, Dances Adowa in a Viral Video

Source: Instagram

Dressed impeccably in a lively, multicolored kente ensemble, Prince Enioluwa exuded charm and elegance.

He accessorised his look with exquisite gold jewelry that complemented the intricate patterns of his attire, adding a touch of regal flair.

The young role model turned heads with a stylish crown that harmoniously matched his traditional outfit, quickly becoming the talk of the town.

In a captivating video that has captured hearts online, beautiful Ghanaian women, adorned in their vibrant kente ensembles, were seen joyfully teaching Prince Enioluwa to dance like a native, further bridging cultural connections through dance and music.

The celebration of heritage was palpable, showcasing the beauty and unity of both Ghanaian and Nigerian cultures in a shared moment of joy and festivity.

The video of Prince Enioluwa rocking a kente ensemble is below:

Prince Enioluwa dons a stylish suit

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa was among the best-dressed male celebrities at Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish fortieth birthday party on March 22, 2025, at the Independence Square in Ghana.

He was among the few Nigerian celebrities who were invited to the biggest party of the year, which has become the talk of the town.

He graced the red carpet in a perfectly fit suit that complemented his skin tone while rocking elegant designer shoes.

Award-winning Nigerian actor Richard Evans Mofe-Damijo made a bold fashion statement with his expensive suit that suited his great personality at the high-profile event.

He styled his look with stylish sunglasses, a gold necklace and wore fashionable ring to complete his look.

Check out the photos below:

Prince Enioluwa eats boiled eggs in Ghana

Nigerian influencer Prince Enioluwa has gone viral after he shared a video of himself enjoying different street foods in Ghana.

The food influencer was eager to try every street food and gave his honest reviews in the trending Instagram video.

The video of Prince Enioluwa eating Ghanaian street food is below:

Nigerian Influencer tries Attiéké for the 1st time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nigerian influencer Prince Adeoluwa, who tried a new Ghanaian dish called "attiéké."

After trying the dish for the first time, the well-known Nigerian influencer got many excited as he referred to it as the "perfect breakfast."

Following his encounter, fans flocked to the comments section to express their respect for the socialite.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh