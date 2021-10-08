Ghanaians had a lot to say after a recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a young man has decided to establish a non-alcoholic bar in Accra

The report indicated that John's intention for bringing a bar of such nature into operation is to promote healthy drinking

Some netizens were in full support of the young man's initiative; however, others seem to believe it will not work out

A Ghanaian man has managed to get his country reacting as he decides to establish a non-alcoholic bar in Accra.

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh reports that John Asogonnde has plans to construct a no-alcohol drinking bar in Accra after quitting the intake of drugs and alcohol.

The report shared that John's decision came to play upon realizing how hard it can be for alcohol addicts to strive to quit, given the influx of alcoholic bars in Accra.

John Asogonnde poses for the camera Photo credit: @johnasogonnde/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As his way of helping such individuals out, he decided to develop a bar that would serve as a hub for healthier drinking options.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

Augustine Kojo Dankwah wrote:

I'm much inspired with this,we still have people who learn from experience and share through innovations. Kudos brother!

From Ijeoma Gbegah:

May God grant you Wisdom to pull this idea . Ghana is the world's biggest producer of alcoholic drinks with a lot of adverts enticing people with half naked ladies . This is me talking, I don't know any other country

Emelia Tetteh shared:

Taking alcohol is not a bad thing but how u abuse it is de problem

Happy Hilda Oben commented:

Well done. But employ more workers to reduce the pressure in town wai...don't mind the skin pains. Focus

Nana Adjoa Boahemaa replied:

When u stopped drinking alcoholLook at how handsome u have become....Say no to alcohol

Source: Yen Newspaper