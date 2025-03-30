In recent years, education has become one of the sectors that some Ghanaian celebrities prefer to invest their resources into

Some have established schools across the country which are competing favourably in their environs

Among them are actress Yvonne Nelson, actor Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a. Lil Win, and football star Sammy Kuffour

Celebrities and entertainment stars from all over the world often venture into other businesses as their form of investment and side hustle.

In Ghana, the situation is not different. Many stars have invested in businesses ranging from beauty and cosmetics to construction.

One sector that has seen an increase in investments from Ghanaian stars has been education. A good number of stars have set up schools recently.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the stars who have established schools which are thriving.

1. Lil Win opens Great Minds International School

In September 2018, Kumawood actor and singer Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' opened Great Minds International School.

The school, located at Ahenkro near Offinso in the Ashanti Region, is from preschool to Junior high school.

Within its almost seven years of existence, the school has swiftly grown in numbers, with its first batch of JHS graduates writing their BECE recently.

Watch a video of Lil Win's school below:

2. Yvonne Nelson's Just Like Mama School

Actress Yvonne Nelson established Just Like Mama Daycare, an early childhood school, around 2018.

Located at East Legon Hills, Just Like Mama admits children from the ages of three months to six years.

Some months ago Nigerian actress and comedienne Real Warri Pikin visited the school and was impressed by its facilities.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, is one of Just Like Mama Daycare's 'famous' pupils.

When Majid Michel visited Yvonne Nelson's school

3. Sammy Kuffour's Godiva International School is located at East Legon

Godiva International School which is located at East Legon was founded by former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour.

Named after Kuffour's late daughter, who drowned in a swimming pool in 2003 while only 15 months old, Godiva is a full-stream basic school which runs both Ghana Education Service and Cambridge curricula.

The former Ghana international is on record to have led his school to donate to the Dzorwulu Special School sometime in the past. Kuffour visited the special school with a few pupils and staff from Godiva to make the kind-hearted gesture.

Check out photos of Godiva School's compound below:

Watch a video of Sammy Kuffour interacting with some pupils at Godiva

4. Maame Dokono runs Graceful Grace School

Veteran actress Maame Dokono, known in private life as Grace Omaboe, is a women and children's advocate aside from her acting career.

She used to run a foster home called Peace and Love Orphanage. The orphanage was shut down under controversial circumstances in February 2009.

After some time, the actress turned the school part into a private basic school, which she called Graceful Grace School.

See a photo of the school below:

5. Nii Odartey Lamptey owns Glow-lamp International School

Former Black Stars and Aston Villa forward established Glow-lamp International in 2004. Located at Spintex Road in Accra, it has grown to become a prestigious school.

During his infamous divorce saga, his ex-wife Gloria Lamptey, who was acting as the school's proprietress, had sought to claim a 50% share of the school but was denied by the court.

See photos of Glow-lamp International below:

