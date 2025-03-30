A student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Jutta Pokuah Addo, has been crowned Miss Ghana 2025

Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe was the master of ceremonies at the 2025 Miss Ghana finale

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos circulating on Instagram while congratulating the new beauty queen

Jutta Pokuah Addo, a talented and ambitious student from the Central Region, has triumphed as the winner of the highly competitive Miss Ghana 2025 pageant.

After several weeks of rigorous competition that included intense preparation, mentoring sessions, and skill-building workshops, Jutta Addo captivated judges and audiences alike with her grace and poise.

Jutta Addo wins Miss Ghana 2025.Photo credit:@missghana

Source: Instagram

Representing the Central Region, Jutta faced stiff competition, notably from Naa Ayeley Hammond, who was the first runner-up in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant and proudly represented the Savannah Region.

The finale was an exciting event held at the elegantly appointed Avenue Events Centre, where a host of esteemed guests gathered to witness the crowning ceremony.

Among the notable attendees was Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, renowned for her vibrant personality and unique fashion sense.

She commanded attention in a beautiful African print flared gown complemented by an intricately designed heavy African print turban, embodying the essence of cultural pride.

The audience was also thrilled by the presence of Selorm Gadah, 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, alongside several other distinguished beauty queens, all there to lend their support and cheer on the contestants as they showcased their talents and beauty.

For her final presentation, Jutta Pokuah Addo exuded elegance in a flawless strapless tie-dye ensemble, paired with stylish, matching high heels. Her makeup was expertly applied, featuring bold eye makeup that accentuated her features, pink glossy lipstick, and a chic ponytail that added a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

Her look was beautifully accessorised with eye-catching gold earrings and a luxurious wristwatch, making her a vision as she donned her coveted crown.

Check out the photos below:

Okyeame Kwame performs at Miss Ghana finale

The star-studded event included a performance by the acclaimed Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, who captured the audience with his infectious energy and the catchy tune "Made In Ghana."

Dressed to impress in a tailored black vest and expertly fitted trousers, he added an authentic flair to his ensemble with handmade African beads, showcasing his commitment to celebrating Ghanaian culture.

The atmosphere in the venue was electrifying as contestants took to the stage, exhibiting their astounding dance moves and talent, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Each contestant brought their unique flavor to the stage, making the finale a memorable celebration of beauty, culture, and empowerment.

The video of Okyeame Kwame's performance is below:

Miss 2020 rocks a stylish dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Monique Mawulawe, Miss Ghana 2020, who enjoyed a lavish birthday celebration complete with stunning pictures.

The fashion entrepreneur looked breathtaking in a stylish outfit and flawless makeup for her stylish birthday shoot.

Influencers and TikTokers from Ghana have shared their thoughts on Monique Mawulawe's stunning birthday ensemble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Portia Arthur, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh