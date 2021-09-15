A Ghanaian man has been convicted of wire fraud involving $300,000

Richard Yaw Dorpe was believed to be involved in dating website fraud between 2016 and 2017

He was extradited to the USA where he was put on trial and jailed for a total of 40 months

A Ghanaian, Richard Yaw Dorpe, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for wire fraud as part of his scheme to defraud a 68-year-old widow on a popular dating website.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the United States Department of Justice website, 38-year-old Yaw Dorpe repeatedly defrauded a recently widowed victim through a variety of manipulative tactics.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh, indicated that the victim was run down financially by Dorpe.

GH man convicted of GHC1.8m internet dating fraud; jailed 40 months in USA. Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

According to court documents, Richard Yaw Dorpe, 38, posed as a single, 57-year-old man from Virginia Beach on an online dating website.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dorpe told his victim that he was a jeweler who was traveling abroad to buy gold and other jewelry before returning home to Virginia Beach.

The victim, a 68-year-old recent widow from Chesapeake, USA, started an online romantic relationship with Dorpe after they became acquainted.

Between August 2016 and January 2017, Dorpe convinced his victim to send him clothes, jewelry, a computer, watch, and over GHC1,800,000.

In January 2021, Ghana approved the United States’ extradition request and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) brought Dorpe to the Eastern District of Virginia to face charges.

Dorpe is said to have pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May 2021.

Valuable assistance concerning the extradition of Dorpe from Ghana to the United States was provided by Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the National Security Agency of Ghana, and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Office of Ghana.

In other foreign-related news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has been seen in a video showing the unseen parts of Bronx, New York that Twene Jonas does not show in his videos.

The rather livid man was chastising Twene Jonas for always being economical with the truth when it comes to cleanliness in USA.

According to the man, many places in New York were not made of "glass nkoaa" as is always touted by Twene Jonas.

Source: Yen.com.gh