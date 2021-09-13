A man has been spotted in a video criticising Twene Jonas for always bashing Ghana

According to man, Twene Jonas was creating a wrong impression about USA to Ghanaians

He videoed many places in the Bronx that were engulfed with filth

A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has been seen in a video showing the unseen parts of Bronx, New York that Twene Jonas does not show in his videos.

The rather livid man who was chastising Twene Jonas for always being economical with the truth when it comes to cleanliness in USA.

According to the man, many places in New York were not made of "glass nkoaa" as is always touted by Twene Jonas.

The man indicated that he could hit his chest and say Ghana was more beautiful and cleaner than many States in America.

He said every country had its own slum so it was not the case that all the States in America were filled with skyscrapers.

While showing pockets of piled up filth on street corners, the man noted that there was not a single "glass nkoaa" building in sight.

He continued that Twene Jonas had no right whatsoever to criticise leaders in Ghana because there was filth in every part of the world.

"Twene Jonas is a young man and does not have the right to be insulting Ghanaian politicians and leaders in his videos", the man was heard saying in Twi.

He went on a tour from corner to corner videoing the parts that Twene Jonas does not show to his thousands of viewers in America.

