The couple with the Twitter name Dee and T Plus3 shared beautiful photos of their triplets

They are celebrating the babies clocking six months old

Many of their followers have headed to the comment section to share their views

A couple is blessing the Twitter feeds of their followers with bedazzling frames of their triplets, and it's one of the amazing things on social media at the moment.

On their Twitter page, where Dee and T Plus3 have over 12,000 followers, the couple has splashed series of photos of the triplets along with messages detailing some daily routines.

In one of such posts, the couple celebrated their babies turning six months old and captioned beautiful photos saying: ''6 MONTHS!''

Couple drops beautiful photos of triplets to celebrate babies turning 6 months old, many react. Image: Dee and T Plus3

Source: Twitter

The adorable triplets appear in the stunning photos donning matching outfits, with ribbons tied to their heads.

Naturally, many of their fans have been mesmerised and have commented sweet remarks underneath the frames.

Sweet remarks

Replying to the post, Juna SparklesYellow said:

''Baby girl going to be the one not to play with okay!''

@aayewest indicated:

''Could see the one in the middle gonna about to be the rebellious one,'' she said.

@Dikgale_Thuto commented also indicated:

''The first picture is a meme for sure!''

@uchehone said:

''The middle one has so much drama lmaoRolling on the floor laughing❤. They are so beautiful

Source: Yen.com.gh