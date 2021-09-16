Marghuy has reportedly been selected to be a part of Achimota School's National Science and Maths quiz team

This was disclosed by outspoken Ghanaian human rights activist, Stephen Kwaku Asare

He congratulated Tyrone Iras Marghuy and told him to ignore any noise

A senior law lecturer and human rights activist, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has recently shared on his verified Facebook page, Kwaku Azar, that Tyrone Iras Marghuy, has been selected to be a part of Achimota school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team.

Marghuy is one of the two Rasta students Achimota school refused to admit because of his hairstyle.

The school is currently in court appealing a ruling that made them admit the two Rasta students.

In his Facebook post, the professor congratulated Tyrone and advised him to ignore all noise.

"Achimota has named Tyrone Iras Marhguy in its squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years and it is in court, with the assistance of the State, seeking to kick him out of the school.

Look, our problems are simple. It is our solutions that complicate them.

Congrats, Tyrone, ignore the noise!"

Meanwhile, earlier this month, YEN.com.gh reported that the Achimota School and the office of the Attorney General filed an Appeal and dragged Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, the two Rastafarian students of Achimota School to court.

The boys had sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing to enroll them.

On May 31, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of the school.

The school is arguing that, the court erred by declaring that the rules and regulations of the school regarding uniformity are unlawful and interferes with one’s religious rights.

