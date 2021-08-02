Habiba Sinare, a beautiful Ghanaian actress and producer has made a donation to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to solve the water problem at the NICU department

It is indicated that the NICU has been without a water facility over the years which affected newborn babies and their mothers

The actress' NGO was launched to give love, Give Out and Change Lives

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Popular Ghanaian actress and founder of Mama Mariam's Mother and Children Care Foundation, Habiba Sinare, has donated a fully connected Polytank to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to connect their NICU department.

Sharing the heartwarming news on her verified Instagram handle, @_sinare, it is indicated that the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has been without a water facility over the years.

This was a major issue affecting newborn babies and their mothers but now with the help of Mama Mariam's foundation, there is a stable and portable water supply.

See the post below:

Speaking after the donation, Sinare shared that, she is happy to contribute to the department's endeavour to save lives of newborn babies and also happy to make work efficient for the staff “I must say I feel extremely happy doing this for my little angels”.

She explained that:

“Water is LIFE and this initiative forms part of my foundation; MAMA MARIAM's mother and children care. This, in particular, focused on giving the department full water supply anytime; reducing infections in the NICU department and of course easy and effective flow of medical staff activities”.

The actress also congratulated staff at the NICU department of Tamale Teaching Hospital for their amazing works.

Habiba Sinare Credit: @_sinare

Source: Instagram

“You are doing extensively well. And your rewards are with the Almighty” She added.

She expressed her thanksgiving to God and the staff of the hospital for the privileged accorded her to be in a position to support the needs of the less privileged in society.

A senior staff of the hospital who supervised the installation of the water system from its inception also thanked Ms Habiba Mariam For the kindhearted gesture and pray for her to get more opportunities in life to be in a good position to help the needy in society.

About Mama Mariam Foundation

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the NGO was launched to give love, Give Out and Change Lives. It also pursues a world where everyone in deprived areas across the country has the opportunity to good health, quality education, and aiding vocational skills.

The vision of the NGO is to change the future by implementing sustainable programs that will improve the reception to opportunities and lifesaving services. MAMA MARIAM has four phenomenal values which include; empowering others, Development, Activating leaders, Compassion.

Miss Sinare shared that the NGO aims; construct schools in the rural Northern communities, Build a Mama Mariam ward in all the Regional and District hospitals of the Northern sector, Provide quality accessibility to water in the rural Northern sectors, Set up vocational institutions in the Northern rural sectors, Put up maternity centers in rural sectors.

Mama Mariam Foundation is scheduling to roll out these life-changing projects; clean drinking water in the next year for the rural communities in the northern sector.

In the next 2 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to good health care by 15%, In the next 3 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to quality education by 10% and 5 clinics and 5 vocational schools should be built in deprived rural communities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen