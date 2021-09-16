Masquerade Dances to Music & Twerks in Video As People Scream; Many React

A masquerade has shown that the ancestors may be connected to the humans after all as it danced to Shedibalabala

In a video that quickly went viral, the masquerade's legwork was perfect as people wondered if the person behind the mask is not a professional dancer

As the masquerade twerked, it upped the entertaining show into a comedy, making the audience laugh hard

The video of a masquerade displaying very beautiful legwork has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja on Instagram, the masquerade wowed the audience as it executed its moves.

People were delighted by the masquerade's performance. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Even the gods are happy

At a point when Jerry Shaffer's Shedibalabala song was playing, it twerked; an action that made the people scream in excitement.

Many who reacted to the video wondered how come the gods could be so secular to know trending dance moves.

Watch the performance below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of views.

Who knows who the gods are?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

wizf.c wondered:

"Are you sure that’s not Naira Marley?"

tifeade_ said:

"irunmole with the legwork."

mayazcollectibles said:

"Now the gods are happy."

thaglamgirl said:

"Honestly people are not serious in this country."

annesanaekwe said:

"We for dash am money but we no even know who the gods be."

temmy_15 said:

"Awon omo Lagos island come carry ur bro."

oba_catalyst said:

"Ancestor that is never far from human. He enjoys earthly doings."

Lady stole the show

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

In a video shot by @maxwelljenning and posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance.

With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.

At a point during the dance, she dipped her hand into her blouse and pulled out money that she sprayed on the man with a creative flourish. She nailed the competition with that single move.

