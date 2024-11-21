A video of a white lady talking about an observation she made about Ghanaians has triggered reactions online

This comes after she admitted that Ghanaians like to say sorry at every given opportunity during a conversation

Many people who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the statement by the lady

A white lady popularly known in local parlance as Obroni is trending after she made an interesting observation about Ghanaians.

The young lady, who was recently in the country to explore Ghanaian culture, took to TikTok and remarked that Ghanaians are fond of saying the word sorry.

She explained that even in instances that you do not expect an apology, a Ghanaian will show his remorse by telling you sorry.

The Obroni lady confessed that she initially found that aspect of Ghanaians annoying but has come to accept it and now uses the word sorry quite often.

She said that aspect of Ghanaians goes to show how empathetic they are.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 20,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians react to Obroni's observation

Social media users took to the video's comment sections and shared their views on the issue.

Inquisitive Gh said;

"I do it whether I intentionally did it or not."

gian riply added:

"To be fair kafra isn't exactly sorry. There isn't an exact English word for it but it's more like "take heart."

Rich Uncle Kofi indicated:

"The word ‘SORRY’ is the reason why the world sees Ghana to be the most peaceful country… cus we use it to calms the victims down."

Dorothy stated:

"I remember when my German friend accidentally spilled coffee on herself and I said “oh sorry “ she just said “that’s not your fault..I feel bad because the Ghanaian in me was expecting THANK YOU."

Obroni speaks impeccable Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Obroni man based in Ghana amazed many locals after he spoke impeccable Twi.

The Obroni, identified as Tuariq, was spotted at Melcom, a retail shop in Ghana, chatting with a lady in the background of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Tauriq told the Ghanaian lady in Twi that he was in the shop to buy toys for his children.

