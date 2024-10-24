A video of a Ghanaian lady lamenting over the high cost of good in Accra has surfaced online

In the X video, she displayed two balls of Banku and stated that she bought them at a whopping GH¢20

Netizens in the comments section of the video were equally in disbelief and expressed their views

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to express her frustration over the high cost of living, especially in Accra.

Her frustration stems from the increasing cost of basic necessities such as food. In an emotional X video, the young lady flaunted two balls of Banku and stated that she bought them at GH¢20.

Sharing her disbelief in the video, she contended that buying those balls of Banku at that cost was outrageous.

Netizens react to young lady’s video

Netizens who saw the footage of the young lady were equally in disbelief. While some lamented over the high cost of living, others argued that she had been cheated by the vendor.

@JodeIHQ wrote:

"Is it laziness that's making all this happen or it is the look of being "I'm leaving in Accra" and posting on social media that's causing it. You can be this lazy to the point you can't even sit your asse down and cook common banku? The last time I bought it was when I'm out of home..."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Ghanaians still think this is another Banta with Nigeria, this is when many will understand the effect of Re-denomination without added value. I don’t think I could finish Banku 5cedi back in 2010."

@RahimLee_ wrote:

"Me adey Sunyani. I struggle to finish 5¢ banku. Leave Accra, it's not by force."

@josephn05668481 wrote:

"Chale!! Some areas dierr ebi the area brand Dem dey take sell o. Take for instance East Legon den Ashley Botwe, Banana ( 3 ), East legion - 20gh, Ashaley Botwe - 5gh. No be everywhere Dem dey stay o.

Woman spotted cooking Banku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that

Source: YEN.com.gh