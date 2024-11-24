The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, led by business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for completing the Flowerpot interchange

The project, commissioned on November 19, 2024, aims to ease traffic on the Tema Motorway's north and south corridors

Club members, many of whom live in East Legon, thanked the President and officials for improving their commute after the seven-year project delay

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, a group of Ghanaian businesspeople and millionaires, appreciated President Akufo-Addo for constructing the flowerpot interchange.

Some members, led by Ghanaian business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong, were present at the commissioning of the Flowerpot interchange in Accra.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club members present at the Flowerpot interchange commissioning thank President Akufo-Addo.

After the commissioning, Ernest Ofori Sarpong led the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members to shake President Akufo-Addo to show their appreciation for the road construction, which will ease their commute since most of them have homes in East Legon.

In a video shared by @AcheampongHarry, the club members appreciated the President and some government officials on the dais by happily shaking their hands.

The Flowerpot interchange was constructed to ease traffic congestion on the Tema Motorway's north and south corridors.

The project dragged on for seven years before its commissioning on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Netizens comment on club’s reaction to flyover

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @AcheampongHarry on X. Read them below:

@davesys said:

“The problem with this country is that the so called elite class are absolute morons. They guy just stole 12.6 billion from the middle class...”

@EsemeKwasitsu wrote:

“Ah what is this la. Is it not taxpayers money! This is utter rubbish!”

@Enochanyane said:

“Elitism. Its killing us.”

@ikem86ikem wrote:

“@kwadwosheldon was you I saw in the beginning of the video?”

@phatjoe_eirich said:

“That look from the information minister.”

@MalikJabeh wrote:

“Ahhh what’s Kwadwo Sheldon Dey do there 😂😂😂.”

Hawkers demand promised trading spot

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that traders at the Flowerpot interchange demanded that the government provide them with a permanent trading spot.

Their request came after the Greater Accra Regional Minister and local authority members stormed the site to destroy stalls.

They said they only want the government to fulfil its promise of providing them a trading spot, made before the construction of the flyover.

