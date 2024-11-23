Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew scored for Leicester City in their defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League

The Ghana international has never missed a penalty after converting from the spot in the game against Chelsea

Ayew missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger due to injury but recovered on time for the Chelsea game

Jordan Ayew scored again for Leicester City following his return from international duty as they suffered defeat to Chelsea at King Power Stadium.

The Black Stars forward scored a late consolation from the spot after coming on in the second half of the 2-1 defeat.

Ayew, who was also on target during the international break, has been flawless from the spot, keeping his record of not missing a penalty intact.

The 33-year-old fired home in the 95th minute to beat Robert Sanchez, but it was not enough to rescue a point for the hosts.

It was his third goal for the Foxes since joining them from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

How Ghanaians reacted to Ayew's penalty

@AsieduMends posted:

Give Jordan Ayew 10 penalties and he will score all. My captain.

@KuameOliver_ wrote:

Jordan Ayew is undoubtedly Leicester’s standout player this season. He is the best penalty taker in the world. My GOAT.

@3SportsGH added:

Jordan Ayew’s goal against Chelsea is his first-ever Premier League strike against the Blues. Slotted in from the spot.

@_owurakuampofo posted:

40 Premier League goals for Jordan Ayew. Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the competition.

@BloggerIke tweeted:

Jordan Ayew has never missed a penalty in his football career

@SweetIsrael_ added:

Jordan Ayew scoring penalty for Leicester City be indirect signal to Otto Addo and his Black Stars say they should have allowed him instead of Mohammed Kudus. The way he do his face koraaa dey show say man vex

Jordan Ayew scores in Ghana draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in twenty years after a pulsating 1-1 draw with Angola in the penultimate game of Group F in Luanda.

Ghana opened the scoring early in the game after Jordan Ayew scored a fabulous freekick in the 16th minute but the host levelled after the break through a Zini header.

Having started the game the better of the two sides, the Black Stars wasted no time in taking the lead after Ayew fired home from 28 yards.

