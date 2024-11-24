Showboy Recounts Rich Upbringing, Stealing In High School: "My Parents Spoiled Me"
- Musician and online star Showboy has opened up about his erratic lifestyle and how it all began from his childhood
- The viral sensation's story comes after he was deported to Ghana after serving a jail term in the US
- He maintained that coming from a rich and liberal home forced him into his lifestyle
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian online sensation Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has shed light on his life as a rich and privileged kid in Accra.
In a recent interview with Delay, he talked extensively about his rich parents and how they spoiled him with money at an early age.
According to Showboy, he used to pilfer from his guardians without consequences because they feared getting on his bad side.
In his account, his character continued to high school, where he was suspended for multiple stealing offences.
He said he used to steal sardines, money and other chopbox items.
Showboy's childhood morphed into a life of crime. In 2019, he ended up in prison in the US, where he served a five-year jail term after he unapologetically stabbed a colleague during a tussle.
Despite his notoriety, the Ghanaian internet sensation has gained significant traction on social media thanks to his tantrums and music stint.
Recently, he tapped Yaa Pono and Kweku Smoke for a remix version of his popular anthem, Bombo Yie.
Fans react to Showboy's story
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Showboy's account of his upbringing.
@Iam_Monney said:
"See the way he make serious ah 😂😂😂"
@FredMor10984927 wrote:
"Aswear this show brezzy interview Dey bee 😂 must watch ampa"
@KwabenaJoojo said:
"He is being very serious cos I know him and that’s true. He went to steal ice cooler and louver blades at Joduro Integrated School at Akyem Oda where he got sacked together with his brother Spirit. His thieving de3 no be now…"
Showboy meets Davido
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian superstar Davido had stormed Ghana to launch his new song,Awuke, featuring YG Marley.
The Afrobeats star leveraged his trip to call on Showboy. Their relationship goes way back before the Ghanaian online star's prison woes.
Davido and Showboy were spotted at a restaurant enjoying Fufu and light soup, cementing their relationship as colleagues in music.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation