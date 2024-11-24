Musician and online star Showboy has opened up about his erratic lifestyle and how it all began from his childhood

The viral sensation's story comes after he was deported to Ghana after serving a jail term in the US

He maintained that coming from a rich and liberal home forced him into his lifestyle

Ghanaian online sensation Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has shed light on his life as a rich and privileged kid in Accra.

In a recent interview with Delay, he talked extensively about his rich parents and how they spoiled him with money at an early age.

According to Showboy, he used to pilfer from his guardians without consequences because they feared getting on his bad side.

In his account, his character continued to high school, where he was suspended for multiple stealing offences.

He said he used to steal sardines, money and other chopbox items.

Showboy's childhood morphed into a life of crime. In 2019, he ended up in prison in the US, where he served a five-year jail term after he unapologetically stabbed a colleague during a tussle.

Despite his notoriety, the Ghanaian internet sensation has gained significant traction on social media thanks to his tantrums and music stint.

Recently, he tapped Yaa Pono and Kweku Smoke for a remix version of his popular anthem, Bombo Yie.

Fans react to Showboy's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Showboy's account of his upbringing.

@Iam_Monney said:

"See the way he make serious ah 😂😂😂"

@FredMor10984927 wrote:

"Aswear this show brezzy interview Dey bee 😂 must watch ampa"

@KwabenaJoojo said:

"He is being very serious cos I know him and that’s true. He went to steal ice cooler and louver blades at Joduro Integrated School at Akyem Oda where he got sacked together with his brother Spirit. His thieving de3 no be now…"

Showboy meets Davido

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian superstar Davido had stormed Ghana to launch his new song,Awuke, featuring YG Marley.

The Afrobeats star leveraged his trip to call on Showboy. Their relationship goes way back before the Ghanaian online star's prison woes.

Davido and Showboy were spotted at a restaurant enjoying Fufu and light soup, cementing their relationship as colleagues in music.

