Nigerians have stormed the Instagram page of GQ magazine after it made a post about their favourite singer Wizkid

The magazine had beautiful words to describe Wizkid, adding that it interviewed the Nigerian artiste for its October issue

Wizkid was mentioned alongside American singers Beyonce and Drake as he has worked with them

Like other legendary Nigerian singers, Wizkid's name has become a part of the country's history, especially in the entertainment sector.

A renowned American magazine called GQ recently interviewed the Nigerian singer and they shared a snippet of their chat with Wizkid on their Instagram page.

GQ magazine hails Wizkid

GQ posted photos of the Ojuelegba crooner posing in various lovely environments.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the magazine described Wizkid as the guy Drake and Beyoncé call up whenever they need a continent-spanning smash hit.

It is not surprising that the Nigerian singer was described in such a manner as his collaborations with international celebrities have earned them awards.

Wizkid featured on Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl music which won numerous awards including at the recently-concluded MTV Video Music Awards.

The Nigerian singer's 2017 hit collaboration with Drake & Kyla on One Dance earned numerous awards.

Read GQ's post below:

Netizens react to GQ's post on Wizkid

As expected, anywhere Wizkid is mentioned, his fans are always there to support him.

ebuka:

"Starboy."

starboybidenky:

"Big wiz."

chylekiss:

"The only guy Drake and Beyoncé knows can deliver the Africa audience for them. Only one BIGWIZ."

goldieiyamu:

"Big Wiz Energy."

wizkidayo_stories:

"Best of both worlds."

maxwael_:

"Big Wiz!!"

oluwaniimolemi:

"Omo! The 3rd slide is cold."

luxuriantfabrics:

"King of afrobeat."

mrsimonbakrim:

"Dope shot."

Wizkid's Essence becomes gold-certified in the US

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped on the remix of Wizkid's Essence song and it has broken records and garnered wide acceptance in the international music community.

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock took to social media with the announcement that Essence has now been certified gold in the United States.

The song is said to be the first Nigerian song to become the most 'shazamed' in the US.

