Vinicius Junior was sent off for the second time in his career after picking up a reckless red card against Valencia

An irate Vinicius had to be whisked away by Antonio Rudiger and a Real Madrid staff after the referee gave him marching orders

Madrid staged yet another late come-from-behind win with goals from Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are carefully navigating the fallout from Vinicius Jr.’s red card during the match against Valencia, which stemmed from an altercation with Stole Dimitrievski.

The potential suspension for the Brazilian forward could range from two to 12 games, depending on how the disciplinary authorities interpret the incident.

Vinicius Junior has rendered an unqualified apology to his teammates following his red card against Valencia. Photo by Aitor Alcalde.

The 24-year-old remains eligible to play in Real Madrid’s upcoming Copa del Rey clash against Deportiva Minera.

However, it is yet to be decided whether manager Carlo Ancelotti will include him in the squad or opt to rest him for the fixture.

Real Madrid’s approach reflects their commitment to defending their star player while balancing the demands of the season.

The club is expected to present a robust case to minimise the suspension, ensuring Vinicius’s availability for critical matches ahead.

What’s the latest on Vinicius Jr.’s suspension?

Vinicius Jr.'s sanction decision has been delayed due to the Christmas holidays.

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee, which usually meets on Mondays, has rescheduled its meeting to Tuesday, January 7, due to the January 6 public holiday.

On that day, the Competition Committee will review the referee’s report and decide on the length of Vinicius’s suspension.

While Real Madrid can file objections before the report is reviewed, the club is not optimistic about influencing the Committee’s decision.

Current expectations suggest Vinicius will receive the minimum two-game suspension.

This is based on the fact that his actions following the red card did not involve direct insults or severe protests that might warrant a harsher penalty.

Games Vinicius could play or miss

If Vinicius Jr. is handed a two-match suspension, he will miss Real Madrid’s La Liga games against Las Palmas on January 19 and Valladolid on January 25.

Despite the ban, he would still be eligible to participate in the Copa del Rey.

Additionally, he can feature in the Spanish Super Cup, including the semi-final against Mallorca next Thursday and a potential final against Barcelona or Athletic Club on Sunday.

This ensures his availability for crucial cup fixtures even if sidelined in the league.

Real Madrid plan to appeal the suspension to the Court of Appeal if they believe it is unjustified. Unlike the Disciplinary Committee, which bases its decisions strictly on the referee’s report, the Court of Appeal considers additional evidence, including video footage.

The club hopes to use this broader review process to highlight flaws in how VAR official Muniz Ruiz presented the incident to referee Soto Grado, potentially reducing or overturning the suspension.

Rudiger, Madrid staff pull Vinicius away from trouble

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid staff were seen stepping in to de-escalate a tense situation involving Vinicius Jr.

Viral footage on social media captured the German centre-back and team personnel guiding the visibly frustrated player off the field to prevent further escalation.

Ancelotti reveals Madrid's plans after Vinicius' red card

Continuing with the Vinicius Junior red card saga, YEN.com.gh highlighted Carlo Ancelotti’s remarks on Real Madrid’s approach to the incident.

The Italian tactician noted that the clash stemmed from mutual provocation, emphasising that a more measured handling could have diffused the tension.

He also confirmed the club’s intention to appeal the decision, though he admitted the outcome remains uncertain.

