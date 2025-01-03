Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his performance at the just-ended Freedom Street concert in Jamaica

The musician performed three of his top hits, including Mansa Musa Money, Already, his collaboration with Beyonce and On God

In his recent interview, he addressed the criticisms about his setlist for the concert

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale experienced a watershed career moment with his performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert.

The historic performance saw Shatta Wale unpack his song "Mansa Musa Money" off the Maali album, Already a collaboration with Beyonce and Major Lazer, and his 2022 hit track "On God" at the 35k capacity National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Shatta Wale says he is not fazed about the backlash he is facing after his performance with Vybz Kartel. Source: ShattaWalenima

While scores of fans continue to herald Shatta Wale's stint with the Jamaican dancehall legend, others have expressed some concerns about his setlist.

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale opened up about his performance in Jamaica and the backstory behind the songs he performed with Vybz Kartel on stage.

Shatta Wale defends his setlist

According to the African dancehall king, almost all the artistes billed for the show came with an ulterior motive to hail Vybz Kartel after his return from prison.

On July 31 2024, Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, was released from prison after the Jamaican Court of Appeals declined to retry his case. The Jamaican dancehall legend had been in prison since 2014, serving a life sentence for the killing of his associate Clive "Lizard" Williams.

The Ghanaian musician explained that he performed those three songs to let people know how blessed Vybz Kartel is even after his long time in prison.

"Mansa Musa is one of the richest people in the world. Look at how much Vybz Kartel has made after his jail term, and look at the things he is doing after he got out."

"For Already, I didn't just do that song with Beyonce for no reason. These are the type of people it's meant for. Vybz Kartel is a King. That's how God created him. The third song was On God. Everything we do is backed by God. Even Vybz kartel wrote a letter from jail that he had found Jesus."

Shatta Wale argued that his performance was to soundtrack Vybz Kartel's life on the Freedom Street concert stage and established that he was unfazed by the criticisms he has received so far.

"When Kings meet kings, they know how to behave. I am the only one who knows how I idolise Vybz Kartel."

Shatta Wale's set list stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's explanation for his setlist in Jamaica.

@AgyeiEbene32888 said:

"Nowadays I like the way my king responds to them.championnnnnn."

@ZongoNyame wrote:

"Wale is talking about IQ and why a multitude hardly get job after school. That's why he's my goat 🐐 SM for lyf."

@ShattaAletse remarked:

"ShattaWale get big mind 🤔🚨. No wonder he makes world Boss Vybz Kartel dance on stage whilst the whole world is watching, Nii your blessings is forever 🙏."

Samini congratulates Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's former rival Samini had acknowledged his efforts in Jamaica at Vybz Kartel's concert.

Samini spoke highly about Shatta Wale's milestone and its impact on the African dancehall scene.

Despite their past differences, both artistes shared a moment of mutual respect when Samini praised Shatta Wale’s achievement on the international stage.

