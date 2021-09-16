5 Facts about African Lady who Broke 74-year-old Record by Winning Miss Ireland

Pamela Uba is in the spotlight for the right reason and deserves the accolades she is getting after being crowned the new Miss Ireland.

She broke a long-standing 74-year-old record with her feat.

This is the first time an African is winning the contest in the history of the pageant

Pamela was born to Nigerian parents in South Africa Photo Credit: BBC news

YEN.com.gh presents five things you may not have known about the first black woman to wear the Ireland pageant crown.

1. She got into pageantry by accident

While for most models who found themselves in pageantry by their desire and love for it, Pamela got in by accident.

According to BBC News, the 26-year-old happened to be working at the bar of a pageant competition one certain period and caught the attention of a participating judge.

The judge thought she was a contestant and encouraged her to give it a try.

2. She is a citizen of Ireland

Pamela Uba is proudly a citizen of Ireland despite being born to Nigerian parents.

It is reported that the young lady was so emotional to the point of tears when she got her Irish passport.

3. She got into Ireland as an asylum seeker

Punch reports that Pamela entered Ireland as an asylum seeker with her family at the age of 7.

It was said that as a teenager at that time, she engaged actively in academic and sporting activities to help cushion the challenges she faced while residing in accommodation for asylum seekers.

4. She is a medical scientist

Pamela, a medical scientist, worked as frontline medical personnel during the COVID-19 surge at the Galway University Hospital in Ireland.

Her duty at the hospital involved monitoring the process in COVID-19 patients.

5. She is the eldest of six siblings

The medical science graduate from Trinity College in Dublin is the eldest of six siblings.

She was born in South Africa in the year 1995.

