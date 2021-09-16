A Nigerian whose name is withheld recently blessed Ghanaian comedian, Lawyer Ntim, with dollars

The man, who said he really loves Ntim's comic videos, met the comedian while he was on his way to shoot a skit

Some Ghanaians have joined the comedian to celebrate the gesture after he shared the story on his Twitter handle

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isiah, better known as Lawyer Ntim with the handle, @ntimination, has shared a touching experience he had with a wealthy fan of his.

Recounting the incident on his personal Twitter account, the comedian said the man just met him on his way to shoot a skit and decided to bless him with some dollars.

An international affair

Interestingly, the kind man is not even a Ghanaian, as Isiah reveals that he came all the way from Nigeria.

Nigerian man in Ghana Showers Dollars on Lawyer Ntim on his way to Shoot a skit

Source: Twitter

"Bro, the Naija Big Men dey do make ebee! I met one Naija Big Man on my way to a shoot this morning. He called me, I went by his car, he told me I make him laugh a lot so he's buying me breakfast. He reaches in his pocket & bam $200. Breakfast o! God bless all our Big Men & us!" Ntim said.

Ghanaians react to the story

Ghanaians have been putting out their thoughts on the kind gesture that appears to be spiced up by the fact that the men have two nationalities.

@abgelekakolo1 said:

I saw u with some red pants later going inside the local restaurant

PaRaCEtAmoLSyringe with the handle @Ikerli1 mentioned:

U should have told him u would be hungry in the afternoon n in the evening too

@Mbelayim1 indicated:

God says wen he bless u wey u show gratitude aah he go add u more… which u just did so more dey come by his grace.

See the post below

Fan gives Asamoah Gyan money

In a similar story, former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, was recently surprised by a die-hard fan of his.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram handle of Gyan, the fan explained that the motive behind his gesture was to bless the football star a little.

The gentleman went into his pocked whilst Gyan recorded the footage, and brought out a 100-dollar note which he handed over to Asamoah Gyan.

