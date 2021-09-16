Don't spend the GHC20k Dr Bawumia gave to you - DKB advises Psalm Adjeteyfio

DKB has sent some valid advice to veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio after he received financial assistance

The young comedian asked the veteran actor not to spend the GHC2ok he received from the vice president

He said the money should rather be invested so he can sustain himself on it

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has given golden advice to Psalm Adjetefio following financial help he received from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram DKB was heard saying that he did not expect the veteran actor to spend the upkeep money he received from Dr Bawumia.

According to him, spending the upkeep money would push him to beg for more once the money gets finished.

DKB said instead of spending the money, he should rather invest it into a lucrative business that would yield returns for him.

The young comedian asked the veteran actor to leverage on his brand to promote his business so he can multiple the money.

DKB said it was quite embarrassing to hear the veteran actor begging for money to pay his rent.

He added that he did not want Psalm Adjeteyfio going back to begging therefore was hoping he would take the advice he was given him.

A few days ago, a video of Psalm Adjeteyfio of Taxi Driver fame went viral which saw him asking for help from the general public to pay his rent.

Following the video, Ghana's vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sent the actor GHC50,000.

GHC30,000 of the money was to into paying the actor's rent for the next five years.

The GHC 20,000 remainder was to go to add up to whatever upkeep money the veteran actor had on him.

In a related development, Psalm Adjeteyfio, recounted how someone was stealing his hard-earned money when he was playing a lead role in the popular 90's series, Taxi Driver.

While speaking in a video from his rented apartment, Psalm Adjeteyfio indicated that he was called by one John Kay who owned the Taxi Driver series.

According to the veteran actor, John Kay told him that he (Adjeteyfio) was the face of the series and that he was the one going to take the show to the national stage.

