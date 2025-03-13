Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has spoken out for the first time since being shot in the eye by a stray bullet in December, 2024

Kofi Adoma expressed disappointment in his CEO, Vincent Opare, for prioritising the company's brand over his well-being

He made the comments during a press briefing after returning to Ghana from Dubai, where he received treatment for his injured eye

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has broken his silence since his unfortunate accident in December last year.

The radio presenter was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while covering a festival in Dormaa.

Kofi Adoma exposes Angel FM CEO, Vincent Opare, over his eye incident. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

His left eye was badly injured as a result of the shooting incident, leaving him unable to work at full capacity.

Owing to this, Kofi Adoma, as he is affectionately called, was rushed to Dubai for treatment.

Following his return to Ghana a few days ago, Kofi Adoma held a press briefing where he addressed several issues regarding his eye accident.

He also used the opportunity to refute some false claims made by Mr Vincent Opare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel FM, the media house he works for as a broadcast journalist.

The Ghanaian journalist said he was extremely disappointed in the statement made by Mr Opare, adding that it attracted negative energy towards him.

"While I was reeling in pain in a hospital bed undergoing treatment, one of the three people I travelled with played a video from his phone, where I heard my own CEO, Vincent, making some unfortunate statements about the situation. Vincent cares more about the company's brand than my life. You don't care about my emotions; you don't know what I'm going through," he said.

Netizens react ro Kofi Adoma's press briefing

Kofi Adoma's press briefing sparked reactions from netizens, with many taking to the comment section of the video to share their views.

@Prince_Praiz said:

"The man was born for this job of reporting even at his state he wants to say it all…very inspiring Kofi you will get better man."

@eseadjor also said:

"The wife couldn’t hold it anymore even though she was saying "I will not talk" So emotional. God will sustain you mama. Well done. You will be fine sir. God is working."

@JacobSikpe commented:

"Kofi, your God will never forsake you nor will he abandoned you, just trust and have faith in him, God is with you my brother, never and ever give up."

Kofi Adoma and his beautiful wife, Miracles Adoma, married a few years ago. Photo credit: @kofiadomahnwanwani/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kofi Adoma thanks his wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kofi Adoma expressed profound gratitude to his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma, following his eye surgery.

The broadcast journalist stated that Miracle Adoma stood by him throughout the medical trip abroad.

He said although some benevolent Ghanains came to his aid, his wife's support played a key role in his recovery thus far.

Many netizens who chanced on the trending video expressed their sympathies with and wished him well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh