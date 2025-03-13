IGP George Akuffo Dampare's moments in Vakpo, Volta Region where he buried his in-law continue to surface

A video of the IGP dancing with one of his sons has garnered significant traction on social media

Scores of Ghanaians thronged the comments section to admire the security chief amidst suspicions of his dismissal after the change in government

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A video of Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare dancing with one of his sons has emerged on social media.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare on the dancefloor with his son. Photo source: 361Concepts

Source: Facebook

The moment was captured in Vakpo, Volta Region where the Security chief stormed with a heavy police presence to bury his mother-in-law.

A police aircraft airlifted the body of Mrs Joan Kpentey to the funeral grounds. After the funeral, which was well attended by top personalities including Hassan Ayariga, the deceased body was paraded and sent to its final resting place.

The IGP and his family trailed the hearse carrying the body while scores of police officers flanked and led the hearse as it made its way to the graveyard.

The IGP, married to Anita is known to be a family man with five kids. The video of him and his son dancing excited scores of fans who have come to admire the security chief for his dedication to his post and cultural cohesion.

This dedication, he has shown in several ways ranging from directing traffic to dancing and cracking jokes with locals. This in turn has ensured Ghanaians uphold the belief that the police service is a friend to the citizens.

Has Dampare been sacked?

Despite his likeable personality, IGP Dampare's post as Ghana's security Chief under the new administration led by John Dramani Mahama remains under threat according to various sources.

The 54-year-old was appointed as the acting Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021 effective 1 August 2021, taking over from James Oppong-Boanuh who had been serving since October 2019.

The National Democratic Congress Party faithfuls have been calling for his removal ever since Mahama won the elections in 2024.

Some key political commentators including the founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, cautioned against the IGP's removal as a potential political misstep, deeming it highly risky.

Franklin Cudjoe urged President Mahama to prioritize professionalism over partisanship in an online post saying

"It would be sad if someone who has been a true professional, risen through the ranks changed the face of policing, enhanced our nation’s security, and crucially survived all daggers from within and outside the service would be relieved of his position without any adverse findings."

Funny Face dances with pretty lady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had been spotted dancing to Keche's hit single Kiss at an event he attended with Kwaku Manu.

Fans could not help but notice Funny Face's companion on the dance floor - a beautiful lady who was proud to share in the comedian's hearty moments after spending a good amount of his time last year in rehab.

The comedian's dance moves brought back memories of his prime, starring in comic TV shows like Cow and Chicken.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh