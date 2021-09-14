Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has recounted how he was shortchanged for his key role in Taxi Driver

According to the actor, he was supposed to be getting GHC30 per episode but was being given one-third of it

He indicated that it was recently that he got to find out that he was being cheated despite his hard work

Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has recounted how someone was stealing his hard-earned money when he was playing a lead role in the popular 90's series, Taxi Driver.

While speaking in a video from his rented apartment, Psalm Adjeteyfio indicated that he was called by one John Kay who owned the Taxi Driver series.

According to the veteran actor, John Kay told him that he (Adjeteyfio) was the face of the series and that he was the one going to take the show to the national stage.

Psalm Adjeteyfio: I was given GHC10 for my role in Taxi Driver instead of GHC30.

Mr Adjeteyfio indicated that he agreed to work for John Kay but he did not ask how much he was going to be paid, neither was he told.

He added that he was being paid GHC10 for every episode of the show which run for a number of years.

The veteran actor said it was quite recently that he discovered he was supposed to be earning GHC30 instead but was being shortchanged.

According to him, Mr John Kay had ordered for him (Adjeteyfio) as the lead character to be given GHC30 for every episode, but someone was stealing GHC20 from that amount.

Psalm Adjeteyfio said fellow actor, Mikki Osei Berko, opened up to him and said he was earning GHC30 at the time when the show was in its prime.

According to the actor, even some extras in the show were earning GHC15 for an episode, but he was being cheated by an unknown person.

Psalm Adjetefio was recently in the news when a video in which he was seen asking for help to pay his rent went viral.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, after watching the video, reportedly donated a total of GHC50,000 to veteran actor, Psalm Adjetteyfio, to settle his rent and also use some to the money for his upkeep.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh as shared by Krobea Kwabena Asante, the vice president paid six months renewable rent for the actor for the next 5 years.

