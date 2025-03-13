Meet Julia Roberts' children, Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry Moder

Julia Roberts is an iconic actress and producer from the United States. She is known for her captivating performances in movies such as Pretty Woman and Closer. Besides her entertainment career, Roberts is a mother to three kids. Learn more about Julia Roberts' children, including their ages.

Julia smilling (L). The actress with her husband, Moder, and their children, Hazel, Phinneus and Henry in an event (R).



Key takeaways

Julia Roberts is a mother to three children, two sons Phinnaeus Walter and Henry Daniel and one daughter, Hazel Patricia.

Phinnaeus Walter and Henry Daniel and Hazel Patricia. Phinnaeus and Hazel are fraternal twins and were conceived through an in-vitro fertilization procedure .

. Robert is married to Daniel Richard Moder. The couple exchanged marriage vows in July 2002.

Julia Roberts' profile summary

Full name Julia Fiona Roberts Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 1967 Age 57 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Smyrna, Georgia, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′8″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Walter Grady Roberts Mother Betty Lou Bredemus Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Daniel Richard Moder Children 3 Education Griffin Middle School, Fitzhugh Lee Elementary School, Campbell High School, Georgia State University Profession Actress, producer Net worth $250 million Instagram @juliaroberts

Meet Julia Roberts' children

Julia's firstborn children and fraternal twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, were conceived through an in-vitro fertilization procedure. Below are all the details about the Closer star's kids.

1. Hazel Patricia Moder

Hazel Moder and Daniel Moder attend the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.



Hazel was born on 28 November 2004 in Los Angeles, California, United States and is 20 years old as of March 2025. She is the eldest and the only daughter of Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder, an American cameraman and cinematographer.

Julia and Daniel met during the filming of The Mexican in 2000. The couple later tied the knot on 4 July 2002 at the actress ranch in Taos, New Mexico, United States.

The celebrity kid is following in her mother's footsteps and she is an aspiring actress. Patricia starred in the TV series VH1's All Access at the age of two. She later played a role in a comedy film, Mother's Day alongside her mother in 2016.

Where is Julia Roberts' daughter today?

Roberts' daughter, Hazel, is currently a college student. She is reportedly pursuing an undergraduate degree in fine arts at the University of California, Berkeley. Hazel previously attended Our Lady of Mercy School in Los Angeles, California.

2. Phinnaeus Walter Moder

Phinnaeus is Hazel's fraternal twin brother. He was born on 28 November 2004. Walter has also shown interest in the acting industry. Phinnaeus starred in one episode of VH1: All Access, two years after he was born. In 2016, he portrayed Ring Bearer Dominic in the movie Mother's Day alongside his mother.

The Erin Brockovich star celebrated Walter and Hazel's 19th birthday. Roberts uploaded the picture she took with the fraternal twin when they were infants on her Instagram page in November 2023. She captioned the picture:

There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together.

Phinnaeus is currently pursuing his college education. He is reportedly a computer and information sciences student at the University of California, Berkeley.

3. Henry Daniel Moder

An old lady and Henry Daniel Moder leaves the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 2009 (L) and Henry seen on the streets of Manhattan on March 7, 2009 in New York City (R).



Henry is the youngest child of Julia and Daniel Moder. He was born on 18 June 2007 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, United States. Henry seemingly prefers to maintain a relatively low profile, and it is unclear which school he is attending at the moment.

In May 2021 his dad, shared a video on his Instagram page of Henry skateboarding. Julia celebrated Henry's 17th birthday on her Instagram page. She posted an old picture holding Henry, who was then a baby in June 2024 on the platform, with the caption,

Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder! Happy Birthday beautiful Henry.

Did Julia Roberts have a fourth baby?

The American producer did not have a fourth child. Rumours about Julia's fourth pregnancy emerged in late 2013. The actress was reportedly photographed wearing a loose sweater hiding a possibly baby belly while visiting her in-laws.

Julia dismissed the rumours of having a fourth child when she appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in December 2013. During the interview, Roberts said she was not considering having more kids.

FAQs

How many biological children does Julia Roberts have? The actress has three biological children. They are Hazel Patricia, Phinnaeus Walter and Henry Daniel. How old was Julia Roberts when she had her kids? Julia was 36 years old when she gave birth to her firstborn children, Patricia and Phinnaeus. She later had her youngest child, Henry, at the age of 39. Did Julia Roberts have her kids naturally? Yes. However, her fraternal twins Hazel and Phinnaeus were conceived through an in-vitro fertilization procedure. Who is Julia Roberts? She is a prominent American actress and producer. Roberts is widely known for playing Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman. How old is Julia Roberts? The producer is 57 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 28 October 1967. Who is the father of Julia Roberts' children? Julia shares her three children with her husband, Daniel Moder. The lovebirds exchanged marriage vows on 4 July 2002. What is Julia Roberts' net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roberts has an alleged net worth of $250 million. How tall is Julia Roberts? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

