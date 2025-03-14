Mohammed Kudus and one of his Black Stars teammates have left fans in awe with their reported investment in real estate

Kudus and his national team colleague have reportedly put up a simple yet unmissable edifice in one of the thriving suburbs in Accra, Nanakrom

Meanwhile, the pair are expected to be named in Otto Addo's Black Stars squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaian football stars Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah have made a bold statement off the pitch by reportedly investing in a luxurious mansion in Nanakrom, Accra.

A recently surfaced video has captivated fans, offering a glimpse into the breathtaking edifice owned by the Black Stars duo.

Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah have reportedly put up impressive edifices in Nanakrom, a suburb in the Ghanaian capital. Photos by Julian Finney/Getty, @JasperZiggle/X and Buda Mendes/Getty.

A peek inside the simple yet stunning residence

The viral footage, circulating across social media, provides a detailed look at the identical mansions nestled in Nanakrom, a thriving suburb in the Adentan Municipality.

The semi-detached structures exude a blend of simplicity and elegance, complemented by state-of-the-art security installations strategically placed around the property.

Beyond aesthetics, the design incorporates a rooftop sitting area, offering a tranquil space where the two players can unwind and enjoy the evening breeze.

Their latest acquisition is a testament to the financial strides Ghanaian footballers are making on the global stage, showcasing the rewards of their dedication to the sport.

Fans react to Kudus and Mensah’s mansion

News of the lavish property has sparked reactions from admirers, with many praising the Black Stars duo for their success.

@JabezSekyi lauded:

"Wow, very nice and simple."

@Heavenisthego chimed in:

"Money sweet."

@BAIDENGH wrote:

"Power mansion ampaaa."

@FelixSelormHosu chose to quote the potential amount they spent on acquiring such properties:

"East Legon Hills, Academy Down … $500k each."

What’s next for Kudus and Mensah?

While their new real estate investment in Accra garners attention, the duo remains focused on their football careers.

For Mohammed Kudus, the immediate priority is ending his 11-game goal drought, per Transfermarkt.

The West Ham United playmaker, who last found the net on December 21, 2024, will be eager to break that barren spell when the Hammers travel to Goodison Park for a Premier League clash against Everton, managed by former boss David Moyes on Saturday, March 15.

Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah, who has been putting in consistent performances for AJ Auxerre, will look to help the French side maintain their momentum when they take on OGC Nice in their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture on Friday, March 14, as noted by Sofascore.

Black Stars duty beckons

Both players are also expected to be named in Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The Black Stars will first host Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing Madagascar in Morocco four days later.

Mohammed Kudus and Gideon Mensah are expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming March World Cup qualifiers. Photo by Visionhaus.

Currently sitting second in Group I behind Comoros on goal difference, securing maximum points from the upcoming doubleheader will be crucial in strengthening Ghana’s bid for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Kudus rides in 2025 G-Wagon

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Mohammed Kudus turned heads with his choice of luxury vehicle, as he was seen behind the wheel of a 2025 G-Wagon.

Reports indicate that the 24-year-old’s sleek SUV comes with a hefty price tag exceeding GH₵2 million.

