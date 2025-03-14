Jamaican dancehall artiste Kranium has acknowledged Stonebwoy's efforts in taking Ghanaian dancehall to higher heights

This comes after the musician was swarmed with scores of negative comments after a successful concert in London

Kranium's show of support for Stonebwoy influenced the Ghanaian superstar to react

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy recently conquered the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire for the London leg of his Up and Runnin6 album tour.

Stonebwoy Reacts As Kranium Acknowledges His Strides: "Hatred Has No Cure"

The show drew a lot of skepticism after it was announced considering the decision of some promoters in the UK to stage a competing experience on the same day about 30 minutes from Stonebwoy's venue.

Despite the tight competition, Stonebwoy sold out the venue with Fameye and AraTheJay as his supporting acts.

After the show, Stonebwoy attracted as many celebratory comments as detracting ones especially after some of his competitors alleged that he sold his tickets at a cheaper price.

Stonebwoy on stage performing at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire in London. Photo source: @Stonebwoy

Kranium backs Stonebwoy

One of Stonebwoy's long-time collaborators from Jamaica has weighed in on the frenzy after Stonebwoy's show.

He took to social media to berate Stonebwoy's detractors saying,

"To the idiots who don't understand the reason why stonebwoy is in the middle of the city performing in the UK are the ones that don't understand the purpose!! the man is pushing Ghana dancehall across the world ! #thehumbleslambdrinkthemostmilk."

Kranium's show of support impressed Stonebwoy. The duo worked on a collaboration, Talk To Me released in 2018. In Stonbwoy's response to Kranium, he said,

"Forward Ever Mi G.🇬🇭🇯🇲. Ignorance is not an excuse. Hatred Has No Cure. #1MelodyGad."

Kranium and Stonebwoy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kranium's show of support for Stonebwoy.

@GucciYng said:

"The torcher is torchering them. Keep up the good works. You will yield the results later!"

@Ghoost_001 wrote:

"When a housefly is in the atmosphere, it thinks he’s so high that he will settle when it wants to but forgets there are birds… hahaha. You really think you far gone but you just here lol😂😂🤣"

@Remedy9inety9 remarked:

"No matter what, a servant cant be greater than a master. You didn't finish serving your master, so he couldn't bless you. Go and kneel before him and ask for blessing on top of blessing. And it will be a brand new day."

@FgbSizzla shared:

"Some Ghanaians don’t like anything positive kraaa you scroll through the comments aaa just insulting Stonebwoy anyhow, you don’t like him so why are you replying under his comment section."

@todd49parker added:

"If what you just wrote was from your heart like you wouldn’t enter jewels store to talk about RR just because you fellow musician get himself one, before you poor out those wisdom words, make sure you make use of it before giving them out."

Fameye speaks after Stonebwoy's show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye has opened up after his stint as a supporting act for Stonebwoy's London gig.

Fameye seemed impressed with Stonebwoy's concert and how he was treated as a billed talent.

He took to social media to thank Stonebwoy for his hospitality and told promoters to emulate his approach.

