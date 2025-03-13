Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has paid tribute to his mother during the naming ceremony of his daughter

The Al Nassr FC forward and his wife welcomed their first baby, who is a girl, last week Thursday in Saudi Arabia

Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Togo

Senegal and Al Nassr FC star, Sadio Mane, has honoured his mother at the naming ceremony of his newly-born daughter.

The former Liverpool star and his wife, Aisha Tamba, welcomed their first child together last week in Saudi Arabia.

And according to the Islamic traditions, a child should be named seven days after their birth.

In showing respect and adoration for his mother, Mane named his first child after his mother, Aminata.

In a video shared on social media, the cleric, friends and family gathered in his uncle's house in Keur Massar for the naming ceremony of the child. Mane and his wife were not available due to his work in Saudi Arabia.

However, his family ensured the ceremony was successfully held as he begins his fatherhood journey.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will however return to Senegal next week for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where he could take the opportunity to introduce his daughter to the rest of his family.

Mane has been named in coach Pape Thiaw's squad for the games against Sudan and Togo in the qualifiers.

The former Southampton star is hoping to help his country qualify for the tournament after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Mane opens up on AFCON disappointment

Mane returned to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and despite starting the tournament well, Senegal were eliminated at the round of 16 by eventual champions Ivory Coast.

Senegal had taken an early lead through Habib Traore but a late leveller from Franck Kessie forced the game to penalties where the hosts edged the then African champions.

"Football is cruel. The God of football was not with us tonight. We gave everything, we did what we had to, even if I think we could have killed the match. But that is not the case, but overall I will say that the best won," the former Liverpool forward expressed, as reported by Wiw Sport.

His coach, Aliou Cisse admitted he was disappointed and apologised to the people of Senegal.

"We need to make changes after this defeat; we'll see what happens in the future. There is sorrow, and our players are sad, as are the Senegalese people," he said.

Mane and wife welcome new baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegalese football icon Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba have reportedly welcomed their first child together in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star married Ms Tamba when she was 18 in January 2023 but had to wait till she completed her education to move her to Saudi Arabia, where he plies his trade with Al Nassr.

Mane, whose had a legendary career in Europe before moving to Asia, is currently at the twilight of his illustrious sporting journey.

