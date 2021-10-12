Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has said ECG has slapped him with a debt of GHC8,000

He is very angry as he tried to explain how the debt came about

TT was in the news recently for receiving many donations from people, including vice president Bawumia

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has slumped into debt again following an amount of GHC8,000 he owes to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A baffled TT was speaking in an interview with CITI TV in a video sighted on the Instagram page of Ghgossip_hq.

According to him, he had earlier made a payment of GHC4,000, and another GHC4,500. However, his son came to him and complained that there was a notice from ECG that he needed to pay a sum of GHC8,000.

Angry, TT said he walked to the ECG office to find out what was going on as he sensed that they were trying to play some sort of tricks on him after the massive donation he got from Ghanaians.

There, he said the ECG officer explained to him that what they were paying was an estimated bill, but now, the real bill has been calculated which he needed to pay as the GHC8,000.

TT revealed how angry he was with the female presenter asked him what electrical appliances he uses in his room.

“[Gesturing with his hand that he was surprised] I asked them “Am I smelting iron in my house,” TT responded.

