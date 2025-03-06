Popular Oyerepa Afutuo panellist Girls SP recently passed away, breaking the hearts of loved ones

Following her demise, a video of her speaking about her burial has resurfaced on social media

The video has triggered mixed reactions among social media users who expressed their views in the comments

Ghanaians and viewers of Oyerepa Afutuo are reeling from the pain of losing a beloved panellist, Girls SP, also known as Girls Girls.

The old lady recently passed away, breaking the hearts of her loved ones. The sad news was announced on the Facebook page of the regular host of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa.

Auntie Naa did not state the details of her demise, however, the seasoned broadcaster was heartbroken over the incident.

Who is Girls SP?

Girls SP was a regular panellist on the Oyerepa Afutuo show who made the show lively. She had a sense of humour that always spiced up the show. Many admired her way of expressing herself in the English language.

Following her demise, a video of her speaking about her burial has resurfaced on social media. The old lady made the comments during her last appearance on the Oyerepa Afutuo show.

Girls SP asked Auntie Naa to bury her

Girls SP had been missing on the show for a while and went to give her cherished viewers and listeners reasons for her absence.

She explained that she was unwell, hence, her long absence on the show. She debunked claims of her being dead and promised to return to the show.

After making those remarks, she expressed her wish for Auntie Naa and the Oyerepa Afutuo team, including viewers and listeners to bury her when she passes away.

Auntie Naa immediately stepped in to assure her that she still had many years ahead and should not speak of death. However, the unfortunate happened and death laid its icy hands on Girls Girls.

