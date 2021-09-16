Legendary Brazil footballer Kaka has hailed Romelu Lukaku as the world's no.1 striker

Brazil football legend Kaka has hailed Romelu Lukaku as the best striker in the world.

According to Kaka, Lukaku's physical strength, intelligence and speed remind him of Adriano. Photo: Getty Images.

Lukaku has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months especially after leading former club, Inter Milan, to their first-ever Serie A title in nearly a decade.

The Belgian has gone on to prove his goalscoring prowess since rejoining Chelsea in the summer, scoring four goals in four matches.

Kaka now contends the former Man United forward is easily the world's no.1 striker and even suggested he played a key part in Inter's title triumph.

Speaking during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the one-time Ballon d'Or winner also likened Lukaku to Brazil icon Adriano.

"Romelu is number one, he reminds me of Adriano at his best – physical strength, intelligence, speed," Kaka said.

Meanwhile, Lukaku will now has efforts focused on helping Chelsea reclaim the Premier League title under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

He has already scored three goals in three league appearances, including one on his second debut against Arsenal.

He was the match hero on the night of Tuesday, September 14, when his solitary strike fired the Blues to a 1-0 win over Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League.

Dortmund want Werner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Borussia Dortmund have identified Chelsea striker Timo Werner as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most promising youngsters, with his goalscoring prowess attracting interest from a number of European clubs.

According to Metro UK, Dortmund are prepared to cash in on the Norwegian next summer having already recouped £73million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Man United.

The Bundesliga club's chiefs are believed to be increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, and Chelsea's Werner has been placed in their shortlist of potential candidates to succeed the youngster.

