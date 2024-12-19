Actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has built a new luxurious house at East Legon Hills in Accra

The Kumawood star unveiled the plush house in his latest video on YouTube, motivating the youth to strive to do more

The video of Kwaku Manu got many of his followers excited as they poured congratulatory messages on him

Kumawood actor and media personality Kwaku Manu has added a new house, a luxurious villa, to his growing portfolio of properties.

The new house, located in the prestigious East Legon area of Accra, is a two-storey modern-looking edifice.

Kwaku Manu shows off his new mansion at East Legon Hills in Accra. Photo source: @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In a video on his official YouTube channel, the actor has given fans a peek into the house, showing a neatly tiled compound. There is the main building and an additional building to its right.

Parked on the compound were two cars, including a black-coloured 2020 registered Honda Pilot, whose door was opened. Kwaku Manu, who was standing by the car, was approached by the videographer.

The videographer congratulated him on adding this house to the ones he owns in Kumasi and other places. He then asked the actor how he was able to build the building.

Answering the question, Kwaku Manu used the opportunity to express his gratitude to Abass Sariki for helping him acquire the land.

He then explained how he built the house by gradually saving and working hard to achieve his dream.

The celebrated actor credited his success to determination, spiritual dedication, and persistent effort.

"With hard work, prayers, and perseverance, any goal is achievable," Manu emphasized.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Kwaku Manu on new house

The unveiling by Kwaku Manu impressed many of his followers, who took to the comment section to congratulate him.

archipelago said:

"Ah, Kwaku Manu is this the house you showed me on your phone last time??… aight congrats, bro. 🔥"

constanceowusu98 said:

"This is why I like Kwaku nu, he doesn’t make noise and brag about what he has. 👏👏👏👏👏👏"

bem.aakosua said:

"Oh wow, may the good Lord, continue to bless u more, Kwaku🙌👏❤️👏."

gurlboss_mimi said:

"Buh you have to always appreciate what you have coz this is also someone’s dream 😍congrats 🎊."

Kwaku Manu sends a plea to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had pleaded with President-elect John Mahama to work diligently to boost the country's economy.

In a video, the actor Kwaku Manu referred to the hardships some Ghanaians face in other countries as they seek greener pastures.

Some social media users hailed Kwaku Manu for what they believe to be a fine suggestion.

Source: YEN.com.gh