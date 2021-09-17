Bride-to-Be Who Hesitated to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Succumbs to Virus

A woman whose wedding was to happen next week has died of COVID-19 related complications

Samantha Wendell hesitated to get the vaccine after her co-workers convinced her it caused infertility

Her funeral will be conducted at the same church the wedding was to be held

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 29-year-old woman who was set to walk down the aisle has succumbed to COVID-19.

Samantha Wendell was to walk down the aisle on August 21 but died of Covid-19 after failing to get vaccinated. Photo: Austin Eskew via CNBC News.

Source: UGC

Samantha Wendell from the US was looking forwards to her big day but sadly passed away.

According to CNBC News, when the COVID-19 vaccines came out, some of her co-workers led her to believe that the shots could cause infertility.

Austin Eskew, her fiancé, said that she panicked as they planned on starting a family soon after exchanging vows.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wendell decided to hold off their vaccinations, a decision that would prove fatal. So instead of attending her wedding, which was set for August 21, her family is planning her funeral.

Her funeral service will be held at the same church they were to get married.

Too late

However, before her six-week battle with the virus, Wendell had changed her mind.

The couple had planned to get vaccinated in July ahead of their honeymoon in Mexico.

Her grieving fiancé said that they were college sweethearts as they met during orientation in their first year and were looking forward to tying the knot.

Speaking to the press, Wendell's cousin said that misinformation had killed her and urged others to learn from her passing.

"If we can save more lives and families’ lives, then this is the gift that she left for us to deliver,” she said.

Vaccine skeptic dies

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Robert Enyart, a US radio presenter who urged people to boycott the COVID-19 vaccine, passed away after contracting the virus.

Announcing the news of his passing via a Facebook post, his co-host Fred Williams stated that:

"It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid."

Enyart was the fifth radio presenter opposed to the vaccine died of Covid-19 in the last six weeks.

Source: Yen News