@EtieneUbeh, a Twitter user, has narrated how she is helping her father put a building after securing a job

The young lady says the same building was sacrificed by her dad as he used all the money to fund her education

Lots of tweeps went straight into the comment section to celebrate the lady on her amazing achievement

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as @EtieneUbeh has shared an inspirational story that has gotten several thousands of people pouring out heartwarming reactions.

@EtieneUbeh indicated that her father prioritized her education to the extent that he bought a piece of land but could not start putting up any building on it.

Instead, the kindhearted man spent the money funding his daughter's education.

"He bought the land some years ago but couldn’t build on it because he was focused on using his resources to send me to school," the lady recounts.

Lady funding her father's buildling Photo credit: @EtieneUbeh

Source: Twitter

@EtieneUbeh says that now, she is helping him put up a structure after securing a cushy job and she just can't wait to help him undertake more projects.

What tweeps are saying

The story garnered lots of reactions.

@Ozone_62 also shared his similar experience:

Sent my parents my first allowance as a corper last week, the prayers almost had me in tears. Those people sacrificed so much for me and I can't wait to try to pay them back

@Alberta_23 blessed the young lady:

May the good Lord blesses the works of your hands,and may our parents live long enough to enjoy the fruits of their labour IJN AMEN. May you never lack in your quest to satisfy your parents.

Lady says 'thank you' to parents after graduating

In another heartwarming report, a young lady, Jennifer Rocha, who graduated from school made her parents proud as she posed with them on the farm with her graduation gown.

In a post shared by CaseQ on Facebook, 21-year-old Jennifer said that her parents taught her the value of education even as they were unable to get higher education because of their commitment.

The young lady stated that her dad and mother also showed her the value of hard work as she was always following them to the farm at night to work.

Source: Yen News