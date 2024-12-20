The New Patriotic Party (NPP) could not 'break the eight' as they had hoped for following their humiliating defeat

The NDC, led by John Dramani Mahama has been voted as the next government after the December 7, 2024, elections

In the aftermath of the elections, a Ghanaian woman has descended on Ghanaian actor Lil Win for teasing Dr Bawumia and his wife

A Ghanaian woman has heavily descended on Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win following the NPP's defeat.

According to her, Lil Win was seen in a video teasing the Vice President and his wife after the elections.

A Ghanaian woman is pouring out her frustration on Lil Win following NPP's defeat. Image source: Dr Bawumia, WithAlvin, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

The woman's frustration follows the New Patriotic Party's humiliating defeat in the just-ended December 7, 2024, general elections.

NPP could not 'break the eight' in the 2024 elections. At the end of the much anticipated polls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama won the presidential bid.

Mr Mahama amassed about 56% of total votes cast while Dr Bawumia about 41% votes. This squashed the party's hope of governing the country.

The NPP's defeat has left many of its supporters heartbroken. While some have publicly wept, others have unleashed their anger on NDC supporters.

In a recent video that has surfaced on social media, a woman was angrily slamming Lil Win for mocking the Vice President after the elections.

She was very displeased with what she described as an attempt to disrespect the Vice President and his wife.

Watch the video below:

