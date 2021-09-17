Ghanaian actor Kohwe has passed on into eternal glory

The veteran Ghanaian actor is said to have kicked the bucket on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Some weeks ago, photos ao an ailing Kohwe went viral on social media

The Ghanaian movie industry has been hit with sad news as one of its profound actors, Kohwe known in real life as Kofi Liang has passed on into eternal glory.

According to news items from many websites and blogs including United Television's Instagram page, the 75-year-old actor died in the late hours of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

It is reported that the daughter of the legendary actor, Comfort Liang, confirmed the news of her dad's passing to the media.

The actor would be remembered for many works, especially for his role in the popular District Colonial Court series.

Kohwe is believed to have been battling with stroke before his death.

The actor some months back spoke about his bad living conditions and pleaded for help.

He stated that people should not wait till he dies before they decide to give money to his family but rather they should show him their kind gesture while he was still alive.

Few weeks before his death some pictures of him circulated online which showed the actor looking very sick.

