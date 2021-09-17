A Mexican man, Jorge Arias, has featured in the Guinness World Records 2022 book for having 1,200 toy cars

The toy cars are memorabilia from Disney's hit movie, Cars, which was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released in 2006

Jorge said he kept buying the cars without knowing how many they were, and since then he hasn't stopped collecting

A Mexican man identified as Jorge Arias has been recognised by Guinness World Records for having in his possession 1,200 toy cars.

Jorge has been featured in the Guinness World Records 2022 book with his colourful collection of Cars memorabilia.

Jorge Arias has been recognised by Guinness World Records. Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords

Cars is a Disney hit movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released in 2006.

Taking to its Instagram page to celebrate Jorge, GWR said the Mexican man became caught up in the magic of the movie.

He became a collector

Jorge became a collector of the toy cars when his daughter asked him to buy McQueen, Sally, Mater and Chick Hicks from the first Cars movie to play with her neighbor.

The man said:

"I kept buying them without knowing how many there really are, and since then I haven't stopped collecting."

Jorge displays the items on glass shelves and in cases, which helps to keep them intact and in perfect condition.

Social media reacts

@mamanomada said:

"This is amazing! I love it."

@mechagodzillapex wrote:

"Finally this Franchise is getting the attention it deserves."

@facuroldan_1 commented:

"That's so awesome! Congrats to Jorge on his record!"

@__rico2.0 wrote:

"That’s a lot of toys for one man."

@tyroneizzard12345 said:

"This guy never grew up."

