Gisela Amponsah announced on social media that she had moved out of her single-bedroom apartment to a two-bedroom house

The excited content creator gave a tour of the new apartment and the hassle she went through to get the place in order and to her taste

She explained that she moved out of her old place because she felt that she had outgrown the unit and needed a new environment in 2025

Popular Ghanaian content creator Gisela Amponsah has announced her move from a single-bedroom apartment to a two-bedroom space.

Gisela Amponsah moves into a brand-new apartment. Photo source: giselaamponsah

Source: Instagram

Sharing her excitement on social media, she disclosed details about the journey, challenges, and joy of transitioning to her new home in 2025.

After spending three years in her former apartment, Gisela explained that she felt she had outgrown the space and needed a fresh start. She credited her faith and determination for making the move possible.

In a detailed apartment tour video on her YouTube channel, which has 46.7k subscribers, the content creator flaunted her new home while recounting the process of furnishing and personalising the space.

In the videos she shared, Gisela visited several furniture stores with her boyfriend, exploring various options that ranged from expensive to budget-friendly. After careful consideration, she selected pieces that fit her style and enlisted the help of friends to assemble and arrange the apartment.

The apartment walls were repainted, and finishing touches were added to reflect her taste. Gisela shared that she had been planning the move for some time and was thrilled to see it materialise as the new year began.

The new apartment had features that Gisela said she was fond of, including a balcony and a beautifully landscaped compound with ample greenery and flowers. However, she acknowledged a few downsides, such as the secluded location, poor road conditions, and limited access to grocery shops. Despite these challenges, she expressed determination to adapt to her new environment.

Gisela’s fans, who call themselves ‘Gizzards,’ flooded the comments section of her posts with congratulatory messages and well wishes. Many expressed their joy at her milestone.

Fans congratulate Gisela Amponsah on new apartment

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NYANTUYAN NICHEMA WEEDOR said:

"Seeing this after finishing the full video on yt, congratulations girl."

HER said:

"Omg omg omg 😭😭😭😭I’m soo happy it’s like I’m the one moving there."

DelaHelen commented:

"Seeing this video after watching princess’ apartment hunting video…bestie things."

mensima_abrampah said:

"Knowing you from SHS, seeing you actualise your dreams from the University, how you've talked and walked your visions from that small room at Bani Block C and seeing how far you have come, the inspiration you have become, I am extremely proud to continue standing behind you and continually use you as an example that hard work pays off. Congratulations Ama.❤"

Ama Burland bags TV show gig

Gisela Amponsah's best friend, who is also a content creator, is also transitioning into new beginnings as she has bagged a show on 3Music TV.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the content creator was set to host a cooking show on the prestigious station.

The announcement excited a lot of her fans, who praised her.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh