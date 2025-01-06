Shatta Wale has been called upon for help by a market woman who lost all her belongings in the Kantamanto Market fire

In a video that went viral, the dejected market woman wept and begged the wealthy dancehall musician to come to her aid

She mentioned that she was a big fan of the musician, adding that she views her as a son, hoping to receive his financial assistance

A market woman has called on dancehall musician Shatta Wale for help after losing all her belongings in the fire that destroyed the Kantamanto Market on January 2, 2025.

In a viral video, the woman tearfully asked for financial support, saying she was a big fan of the musician and considered him as a son.

How the Kantamanto Market fire happened

The fire erupted at around 1 am and quickly spread across the market, leaving hundreds of traders without their goods.

Reports said almost the entire market was destroyed in the blaze. Many traders rely on Kantamanto Market for their livelihood, and the fire has displaced many people.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded to the fire with five trucks from Makola, Greater Accra, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House.

Power was cut to the area by the Electricity Company of Ghana to allow firefighting efforts. Three additional fire trucks were later sent from Circle, Trade Fair, and Dansoman, bringing the total number of firefighting vehicles to eight.

After an hour, 13 fire trucks were involved in controlling the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the total damage have not yet been determined. However, the market women have come out to make wild claims, with many citing various conspiracy theories.

Ghanaians plead with Shatta Wale to help woman

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users in response to the market lady appealing to Shatta Wale for help.

qwerksbless commented:

"Shatta Wale is doing what many Christians will not do. He applies the laws of giving so he will continue to be rich. God bless him wherever he is!! #OneLove."

sammy Gyantu said:

"Very smart woman..... whilst others are calling on government u chose a smart way."

auntifranck commented:

"See oo the woman no even mentioned nana addo or mahama but shatta wale, mummy u will never be disappointed SM fan's we know wale can do it more n more."

esiba4 reacted:

"Don't worry Godfada will do that even if he comes online that we should bring money's out we dey in."

BONI NII said:

"Yo SM family we can also do something about this, not only the King link up guys and let's see what you can do, the little we can raise for her."

Wendy Shay helps Kantamanto Market victims

Musician Wendy Shay is among the notable names assisting the victims of the market fire in her own way.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer donated a large sum of money to help the victims after the disaster.

Wendy Shay also encouraged her colleagues in the entertainment scene to contribute towards helping the victims.

