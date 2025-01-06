Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has announced the dates for his North American tour for his recently released album, Up & Runnin6

In a post on social media, he shared a fire that contained details of the North American tour and encouraged his fans to buy their tickets by using the link which he posted in the caption

Many of his fans expressed their excitement in the comments, while others spoke about his newly released song Tocher

Sensational dancehall artist Stonebwoy has announced the dates for his North American tour in support of his newly released album, Up and Runnin6.

Stonebwoy announces North American tour dates for Up and Runnin6 album. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Details of Stonebwoy's North American tour

Stonebwoy took to his X page to share a photo containing details of his North American tour, which is scheduled for February 2025.

After releasing his much-anticipated album, Up & Runnin6, on October 24, 2024, Stonebwoy has announced that the tour for his album will begin in North America.

The tour starts in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and ends on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In the post's caption, the Jiggle and Whine crooner encouraged his fans to purchase tickets and shared the link to where they could access them.

"FEB : 2025- UP X RUNNIN6 TOUR 🇺🇸 Get Your Tickets 🎫 NOW."

Reactions to Stonebwoy's album tour dates

Many of Stonebwoy's fans thronged to the comment section of the post to express their excitement about the tour dates.

Other fans in different parts of the world asked him when he would announce the tour dates for the countries they were living in.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@BRYSONHELSON said:

"Naaa nobody is touching you this year and beyond,else they will get burn and tortured🔥."

@mbye007 said:

"Can’t wait for Toronto we outside bhimmm."

@qwabina_stunna1 said:

"@stonebwoy when you coming to Europe (Germany)?"

@the_ghsentinel said:

"Torcher dem ✌️."

Blacko announces tour dates for unreleased album

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Black Sherif has announced the dates for his North American tour in support of his unreleased album, Iron Boy, which will begin on December 17, 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, he expressed his excitement about the tour and assured his fervent fans of thrilling shows.

Many of his loyal fans were not satisfied with the news as they questioned why he was dropping the tour dates for an album he had not released yet.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Entertainment pundit Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh spoke about Black Sherif's promotion strategy for his unreleased album, Iron Boy, and how it would boost streaming numbers upon its release.

Source: YEN.com.gh