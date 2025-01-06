A video of a young lady appealing to the incoming government not to sack traders at Kantamanto has surfaced online

In the video, the young lady passionately appealed to the government, stating that their shops were their sole source of income

Netizens who saw the video were touched by her appeal and sympathised with her in the comments section

A university graduate who sold second-hand clothing at Kantamanto due to unemployment has appealed to the incoming administration not to drive them out of the market.

The young lady who spoke to a content creator at the market noted that their stores at the burnt market were their only means of survival. Therefore, driving them out of the market would mean disaster for many traders.

The young lady was among the market fire victims who lost their goods. Following the devastating fire, the traders have gathered wood and are rebuilding the market again.

Although they have lost a lot to the disaster, they hope to bounce back better in the market.

Netizens react to young lady's appeal

The young lady's plea touched netizens who saw the video. Many expressed their views in the comments section.

@Kwaku wrote:

"So a graduate can’t work in a market or be a trader."

@MR. DERRICK wrote:

"This girl is beautiful."

@Bel_mirie wrote:

"Go there sweet girl."

Ghanaian man counts his losses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had opened up about his losses following the Kantamanto market fire.

He noted that he had lost millions of Ghana cedis as a result of the recent disaster.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with him in the comments section of the viral video.

