The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is currently in Guinea, in his capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority.

He is there with the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara.

While in Guinea, Akufo-Addo will be holding talks with the military leadership in Guinea, led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, centering largely on the fate of President Alpha Condé, amongst other issues.

Photos drop as Akufo-Addo arrive in Guinea over recent coup happens Photo credit: Eugene Arhin

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos from his arrival in Guinea and the subsequent meeting with the coup leader.

1. The coup leader walking to meet Akufo-Addo and other ECOWAS delegates.

2. Akufo-Addo walking with the coup leader.

3. A guard of honour parade.

4. Akufo-Addo interacting with some dignitaries.

5. The coup leader interacting with the Ivorian president.

Social media has since been buzzing with the news and photos of the president's arrival in Guinea.

Umar Sheriff said the Ivorian president has no moral right to be there.

Alassane Ouattara has no moral right to be there,he is also a walking illegality.

Gafaru Seidu said Ouattara is himself a subversion of the constitution to favor him.

Alhassan Outtarah doesn't have moral right to be part of that delegation, because himself was a beneficiary of subversion of a constitution.

Musah Shamsudeen said Akufo-Addo has failed as the ECOWAS chair.

He has failed as ECOWAS chair, what triggers this coup was because he Conde changed their constitution in his favor and Alhassane of Ivory coast also did same. What did Nana addo do as a leader

McBash said ECOWAS should have done this when Conde was changing the constitution.

ECOWAS should have done this when the old man called Conde was changing the constitution, you sat aloof today see what is happening. Na who cause am'

Stephen Atigah said the coup leaders should be given three years.

Good move but the coup leadership wants to change few things. Give them 3 years.

ECOWAS to make informed decisions about Guinea

Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as the Chairman of the ECOWAS, said the regional body will take informed decisions with regards to Guinea's coup.

He said the decision would have long-term consequences for the stability and defense of the democratic values of the region.

Akufo-Addo said he is counting on members to help proffer durable solutions to the crisis.

