Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25, with most countries observing it as a public holiday, primarily due to Christianity's widespread following. However, from secular nations to those with different religious practices, many regions mark this day as ordinary or celebrate other holidays during the season instead. What countries do not celebrate Christmas?

Brunei (L), Yemen (M) and Egypt (R) are among the countries that do not celebrate Christmas. Photo: Holger Leue, Manuel Augusto Moreno, and Anton Petrus (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christmas is an annual festivity commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a global celebration of joy and faith in many countries. However, this religious holiday is an ordinary day in some secular nations and those with different religious practices. So, what countries do not celebrate Christmas?

What countries do not celebrate Christmas?

Some countries don't celebrate Christmas due to differing religious beliefs, cultural practices, or secular policies. For many, other non-Christian holidays hold greater significance, reflecting their unique traditions and values.

1. Morocco

Old City Wall, Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo: Tim E White

Source: Getty Images

Morocco attracts visitors for its scenic Atlas Mountains, camel treks, bustling souks, and unique accommodations like traditional riads, but Christmas has yet to be widely observed. As a predominantly Muslim country, Morocco doesn't celebrate Christmas, and instead of holiday carols or festive lights, the call to prayer and colourful lanterns characterise the season.

2. Afghanistan

A close-up photograph of Afghanistan from a desktop globe. Photo: KeithBinns

Source: Getty Images

Afghanistan, primarily an Islamic nation, does not celebrate Christmas due to the minimal presence of Christianity. Islamic culture and Sharia law govern social customs, so national holidays revolve around Islamic events like Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, which are nationwide. Any unofficial celebration of Christmas occurs only among expatriates.

3. Bhutan

An image of Thimphu Memorial Chorten, Thimphu Bhutan. Photo: Jason Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Bhutan is essentially a Buddhist nation, and Christianity remains a minority faith. The government emphasises Buddhist festivals such as Tshechu, and religious practices follow the state's spiritual principles. Christmas is neither a public holiday nor widely celebrated, as the focus remains on Buddhist and Hindu traditions that shape the cultural and religious landscape.

4. Algeria

Low-angle view of Algiers and Martyrs' monument. Photo: Andrea Pistolesi

Source: Getty Images

Algeria, officially known as the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, is a North African country and part of the Maghreb region. This is another country where Christmas festivities have yet to be seen. Islam is the state religion in Algeria, and the population predominantly follows .

Christmas has no official standing, and celebrations are rarely seen beyond small expatriate or Christian communities. The Algerian government focuses on Islamic traditions like Ramadan and Eid, so Christmas is not publicly observed, reflecting the country's dedication to Islamic values.

5. North Korea

Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Narvikk

Source: Getty Images

North Korea has numerous cultures that don't celebrate Christmas. Officially, North Korea restricts the celebration of Christmas, primarily due to its strict political and social framework.

Christianity is primarily banned, with the government promoting Juche ideology and reverence for national leaders instead. Some small underground communities may celebrate in secrecy, but the regime strictly prohibits public displays of Christmas.

6. Uzbekistan

16th-century Miri-Arab Madrasah and Kalyan minaret built by the Qarakhanid ruler Mohammad Arslan Khan Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Photo: Pavel Tochinsky

Source: Getty Images

Nearly 10% of Uzbekistan's population is Eastern Orthodox Christian, but Christmas is not celebrated. Instead, New Year's festivities feature Christmas-like traditions, including decorated trees and gift-giving, but it remains a secular holiday.

7. Yemen

Overhead of market in Old Town, San'a, San'a, Yemen, Middle East. Photo: Holger Leue

Source: Getty Images

The Republic of Yemen, an Arab nation, occupies the southwestern to southern part of the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia borders it to the north, the Red Sea to the west, the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea to the south, and Oman to the northeast.

Yemen, predominantly Muslim, does not observe Christmas due to its strong adherence to Islamic beliefs. The nation's official holidays are based on the Islamic calendar, and Christmas holds little cultural relevance.

8. Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

Flag of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara). Photo: Manuel Augusto Moreno

Source: Getty Images

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is located in Western Sahara, on the northwest coast of Africa. SADR has a rich cultural heritage shaped by Berber, Arab, and Islamic influences. This country is one of the cultures without Christmas celebrations, as their observances align with Islamic holidays.

9. Tunisia

Scenic view at the seaside cafe in Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia. Photo: Max Shen

Source: Getty Images

Tunisia's state religion is Islam, with about 99% of Tunisians identifying as Sunni Muslims, according to the CIA. The Tunisian constitution declares Islam as the official religion, tasks the government with safeguarding religious practices, and mandates that the president be Muslim.

Therefore, Tunisia is among the countries that do not celebrate Christmas. Although some Christian residents may observe it, it is not a public holiday. The government recognises Islamic celebrations, and Christmas is primarily observed privately by expatriates or non-Muslim Tunisians.

10. Tajikistan

Administrative divisions map of Tajikistan. Photo: Borhan Uddin

Source: Getty Images

Tajikistan's population is projected to rise steadily, with a current population of over 10.3 million people. A Christian religious ceremony like Christmas cannot be celebrated in this country because most of the population practices Islam.

The majority are Sunni Muslims following the Hanafi school of thought. Additionally, about 3-4% of the Muslim population practices Shia Islam, including a notable Ismaili Shia community.

11. Qatar

Cityscape of the Palm Towers, 'Tornado Tower' and Burj Doha on the Al Corniche in the diplomatic district of Doha. Photo: Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

Christmas isn't widely visible or celebrated in Qatar, a predominantly non-Christian country. Festivities that do occur are typically organised by its large expatriate community.

Over recent years, festive decor in shops has gradually increased, especially in Doha's modern, lavish malls. However, these displays remain modest compared to locations with more prominent Christmas traditions.

12. Somalia

General view of the downtown Somalia. Photo: Aldo Pavan

Source: Getty Images

Somalia, officially the Federal Republic of Somalia, is located in the Horn of Africa, bordered by Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya, with coastlines along the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, featuring Africa's longest coastline.

Somalia is predominantly Muslim and does not recognise Christmas as a holiday. Islamic customs shape societal values, and the Somali government upholds these norms. Public Christmas celebrations are rare and typically occur only within expatriate communities.

13. Saudi Arabia

Elevated view of the modern city centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Elevated view of the modern city centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Abdurrahman Moid

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia is another place where Christmas isn't celebrated. In Saudi Arabia, public religious practices outside Islam are restricted, as the nation emphasises Islamic traditions under Wahhabism.

Many Christians faced discrimination due to their religious beliefs, along with raids and violence from the religious police. The law treated all citizens as Muslims, imposing severe penalties for any violations of Sharia law.

14. Libya

Tripoli Old City, or Al-Madina Alqadima, is an ancient walled city located in the centre of The Capital of Libya. Photo: Bashar Shglila

Source: Getty Images

Libya is recognised for its rich culture and historical significance. It features some of the best-preserved ruins from ancient civilisations. The country experiences two primary climate zones; the southern region is characterised by a hot and arid climate typical of the Sahara Desert.

Libya is also one of the African countries that Muslims mostly occupy. Christmas celebrations are uncommon, and the government does not recognise them as a holiday.

15. Egypt

Egypt, Cairo, City of the Dead, elevated view. Photo: James Strachan

Source: Getty Images

Christmas is widely celebrated worldwide, but many countries, including Egypt, either don't observe it or have unique practices. While Christian nations re-enact nativity scenes, Egypt doesn't recognise December 25, focusing instead on Islam or cultural events.

16. Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, South-East Asia, Asia. Photo: Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

Since 2015, Brunei has prohibited public Christmas celebrations, penalising violators with up to five years in prison or a $20,000 fine. Non-Muslims can celebrate privately but cannot involve Muslims, who form most of Brunei's population.

Who doesn't celebrate Christmas in America?

In America, certain groups and individuals don't celebrate Christmas, often due to religious or cultural beliefs. For instance, Jehovah's Witnesses, Orthodox Jews, Muslims, and some Buddhists do not observe Christmas as it doesn't align with their religious teachings.

Why don't Jews celebrate Christmas?

Jews don't celebrate Christmas because they do not view Jesus as the Messiah. They believe specific prophecies remain unfulfilled, meaning he cannot be the foretold one. While Christians anticipate Jesus will fulfil these prophecies upon his return, Jews do not share this belief.

Why does Japan not celebrate Christmas?

Japan doesn't officially celebrate Christmas on December 25, as it's not a public holiday, so most people work. Instead, Christmas Eve is celebrated more romantically, with couples enjoying dates, gift exchanges, and special dinner packages in decorated areas.

Who doesn't celebrate Christmas in Europe?

Every country in Europe celebrates Christmas, often with unique traditions and much enthusiasm across the continent. However, some people in these countries may not observe it for religious or cultural reasons.

For example, European Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, and some secular communities may not celebrate Christmas traditionally. Additionally, certain indigenous groups, like some Sámi people in Scandinavia, have their spiritual practices and may not observe Christmas in the Christian sense.

While many embrace the Christmas holiday, some nations observe different traditions due to religious or cultural differences. What countries do not celebrate Christmas? Countries like Afghanistan, China, and Morocco mark December 25 as an ordinary day, focusing on other important holidays.

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of Mediterranean places to visit. The Mediterranean offers a wide range of great travel locations for all travellers. It is a place where you can enjoy inexpensive luxury, sandy beaches, and challenging mountain activities.

The Mediterranean is a popular tourist destination for those who enjoy the sea, sun, sand, breathtaking scenery, and excellent cuisine. However, choosing where to visit with so many Mediterranean destinations might not be easy. Discover the most significant Mediterranean spots to visit and have a good time.

Source: YEN.com.gh