Ghana coach Otto Addo quickly walked to Mohammed Kudus to console him after the West Ham United star missed a penalty in the defeat to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were hoping to end the qualifiers in style after a terrible qualifying campaign that saw the former African champions fail to make it to Morocco.

Kudus was presented with the opportunity of salvaging a point for the Black Stars in the final minute of the match against Niger, after winning a penalty.

Otto Addo consoles Mohammed Kudus after penalty miss in Niger defeat. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

However, the captain on the day saw his effort saved denying the Black Stars a point on the final day of the qualifiers.

In a video shared on social media, Addo quickly rushed to the pitch to console the midfielder.

The defeat sums up Ghana's disastrous campaign in the qualifiers. The West Africans will now switch their attention to the World Cup qualifiers which resumes in March 2025.

The Black Stars are joint top in the World Cup qualifying group alongside Comoros Island.

