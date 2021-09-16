Akufo-Addo speaking in the capacity as the ECOWAS Chairman has said the regional body will take informed decisions with regards to Guinea's coup

He said the decision would have an impact on the stability and defense of the region

He is confident that heads of member states will proffer a solution to the crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra -President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the capacity of the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said the regional body will take informed decisions with regards to Guinea's coup.

According to a report filed by 3news, Akufo-Addo said the decision would have long-term consequences to the stability and the defense of the democratic values of the region.

Speaking at an extraordinary ECOWAS summit held in Accra on Thursday, September 16, Akufo-Addo said he is counting on members to help proffer durable solutions to the crisis.

ECOWAS meeting: We’re required to make informed decisions on Guinea coup – Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

“We are required to make informed decisions on these matters that would have long-term consequences to the stability and the defense of democratic values of our region.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“I count on you your Excellencies to help proffer durable solutions to the crisis. I am confident that as in the past, we will rise to the occasion” ECOWAS Chair, President Akufo-Addo said.

Guinea suspended from ECOWAS

Guinea was been suspended from all governing bodies of the bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with immediate effect.

ECOWAS also demanded that the captors or coup plotters release the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde.

In a report filed by 3news, this decision was reached following a virtual summit called on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

What happened in Guinea?

Some group of soldiers staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

In a short broadcast on state television, they announced that they have dissolved the constitution and the government.

The leader of the coup, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who sat draped in a Guinean flag said the duty of a soldier is to save the country.

What did Conde do?

The 83-year-old president of Guinea, according to various reports, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

By so doing, he violated the underpinnings of the constitution. Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France.

His presidency within the past years has allegedly been marred by corrupt authoritarian rule and the people seemed fed up with his action.

Source: Yen